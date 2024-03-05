Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Phoenix Raceway

Race Details

Phoenix Raceway

Shriners Children’s 500

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 10 at 3:30PM EST

FOX | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made eight NCS starts at Phoenix Raceway and has earned four top-20 finishes.

So far in the 2024 season, the team has earned one top 10, four top-20 finishes and has led 12 laps.

DEREK KRAUS

”I’m looking forward to this weekend at Phoenix Raceway where I made my first-career Craftsmen Truck Series start and celebrated my K&N West Series Championship. It’s a track I am very familiar with, and I can’t wait to get back out there with Travis Mack and this No. 16 Western States Flooring Chevrolet team to build off our start together this past weekend.” – Derek Kraus on Phoenix Raceway

No. 16 Western States Flooring Camaro ZL1

Derek Kraus will make his first NCS start at Phoenix Raceway in the Shriners Children’s 500.

Following his NCS debut this past weekend, Kraus finished on the lead lap and led three laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

DANIEL HEMRIC

”Phoenix will be a test for all of us, having limited lead time on this new aero package. Hopefully we can communicate well as a group during our extended practice and learn as much as we can throughout practice, qualifying and the race to continue improving our short-track program.” – Daniel Hemric on Phoenix Raceway

No. 31 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made three NCS starts at Phoenix Raceway and has earned two top-20 finishes and led four laps.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has finished in the top 20 in every race and currently sits 19th in driver points.

Race Details

Phoenix Raceway

Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, March 9 at 4:30PM EST

FS1 | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 30 NXS starts at Phoenix Raceway. The team has led 23 laps and earned six top five and 20 top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has led 21 laps and earned one top five and three top-10 finishes.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“I love Phoenix. I’m a short track guy at heart, and Phoenix is kind of both a short track and an intermediate. There’s a wide range of different lanes, and being able to run on the flat part of the dogleg really makes it interesting.” – Josh Williams on Phoenix Raceway

No. 11 Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made 11 NXS starts at Phoenix Raceway.

He has four top-20 finishes at Phoenix with a best finish of 13th.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“Phoenix is an important race because that’s where the season ends but it’s also a track we have struggled at a lot. I don’t think it’s a must win early in the season, but definitely a racetrack that if we go there and have more speed than we’ve had in the past, it will give us a lot of confidence early in the season. The ultimate goal is to get back to Phoenix at the end of the year with a shot to win the Championship.” – AJ Allmendinger on Phoenix Raceway

No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made six NXS starts at Phoenix Raceway and has led five laps and earned two top five and three top-10 finishes. Allmendinger’s average finish at Phoenix Raceway is 9.3.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has led 11 laps and earned two top-10 finishes. Allmendinger currently sits sixth in NXS driver points.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“Last weekend didn’t go as planned, but the good thing is we have another race this weekend. Phoenix should be fun, and it will be nice to get my first start on a one-mile oval. It will be another learning curve for me this weekend, but I know [Crew Chief] Bruce [Schlicker] and the Kaulig guys will bring a strong Chevrolet to the track. It’s great to have SafetyCulture on board with us this weekend. They have been a partner of mine for a long time, and I appreciate that they have taken the chance on the NASCAR side with Trackhouse and Kaulig Racing this season.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Phoenix Raceway

No. 97 SafetyCulture Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will make his first-career start at Phoenix Raceway in the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, van Gisbergen has earned one top five finish and sits 16th in the driver standings.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.