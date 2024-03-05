Norma Precision Ammunition teams up with Jeb Burton and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport starting at Phoenix Raceway

Norma Precision Ammunition “Announces Two-Race Partnership with Jordan Anderson Racing – Bommarito Autosport’s driver Jeb Burton Ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix Raceway”

STATESVILLE, N.C. (March 5, 2024) —As a lifelong outdoorsman and nature conservationist, Jeb Burton has spent plenty of time understanding the hunting world. Norma Precision Ammunition has a rich history in manufacturing dating back to 1902. Their commitment to continuous renewal, dedication and passion have made them a trusted name in the hunting and shooting communities. Norma ammunition have been used to win various Olympic, World, and European championship medals.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Norma Precision! The outdoors and racing are two of my and my families’ biggest passions. I’m thrilled that we get to bring both worlds together and showcase the Norma brand to our awesome fan base. I’m also excited to use their products on our Crossroads with The Burtons show airing on the Sportsman Channel. I encourage fans to tune in to the show to get a firsthand look at the quality and precision that goes into each Norma product. It’s great to see partners that I work with on Crossroads seeing the value at Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and using the teams platform to help grow their brand.”

Norma Precision’s Spyros Chrysochou, General Manager, Norma USA talks about the new partnership with racing and the Burton family.

“The partnership between Norma Precision USA (a Beretta Holding Company) and Jeb Burton / Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us. Jeb Burton’s passion for the outdoors and racing perfectly aligns with our brand values, making this collaboration a natural fit. By bringing together these two worlds, we have the unique opportunity to showcase the Norma Precision Ammunition family of products to a dedicated NASCAR fan base. With the opportunity to feature Norma products on the Crossroads with The Burtons show airing on the Sportsman Channel, we are thrilled to give viewers a firsthand look the quality and performance that sets Norma Ammunition apart. This partnership not only aligns with our vision of making a positive impact in the outdoor and racing communities but also supports our goal of reaching new audiences and growing our brand presence in the USA. We’re excited to see the results of this collaboration and the continued success it brings to both Norma, Jeb Burton and Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport.”

Team Owner Jordan Anderson, echoes the excitement of a new partner joining the team

“Our entire team is honored to welcome Norma as a partner of Jeb Burton on the 27 car,” said team owner Jordan Anderson. “Their rich history and relentless dedication to meeting the needs of hunters worldwide will no doubt resonate well within the NASCAR community, and the many race fans across the country. Growing up in a family that spent plenty of time in the outdoors and knowing the importance of quality, I have a mutual passion for the great products that Norma offers. As Jeb hits the track this weekend to debut their new paint scheme going for the win, we’ll be saying to him as he prepares to race the Norma brand concept: Now it’s up to you.”

The partnership kicks off with an exciting race at the Phoenix Raceway (March 9). Norma will also be on the No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Chevrolet Camaro for the Atlanta Motor Speedway race on September 7th.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.