PT Autosport and JDX Racing team up again in 2024

Alex Sedgwick returns to contest the team’s sophomore season in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America series

MILLVILLE, NJ (5 March 2024) – PT Autosport with JDX Racing returns to the Porsche Carrera Cup North America series in 2024, with Alex Sedgwick returning behind the wheel for his sophomore season.

Sedgwick, a 25-year-old Warwickshire, UK native, impressed in his series debut last year, scoring five podiums on his way to finishing fourth in the final point standings. For Sedgwick, it marks a seminal moment in his racing career.

“This is the first time in my career that I’m back in the same series for a second year, with my ride set, and I couldn’t be happier,” said Sedgwick. “I’m thrilled to be back with the entire JDX team, especially my engineer Ryan Neff and my car chief Cody Wollenslegel. We learned so much – last year, everything was new for me: the car, the tire, the team, the tracks, and I was competing against drivers with years of experience in all of that. This year, it’s a much more level playing field.”

In its first season of competition at the professional level, the PT Autosport with JDX Racing partnership, teamed with Sedwick’s rapid acclimatization to the hugely competitive series, established a promising foundation as the program looks to build into the future.

“We are excited about Alex having another season in Carrera Cup in 2024,” said PT Autosport team principal Jason Myers. “This year will give him a real shot at the championship, now that he has some time behind the wheel of the car at most of the tracks on the schedule. We’re thrilled to pair up with JDX again this season – last year, they proved to be a great partner, giving Alex a competitive and reliable car at every single race weekend. Jeremy (Dale) and Harrison (Brix) run a tight ship, and they focus on what’s important, and we as a team appreciate that.’

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America series will compete on some of the biggest stages in racing in 2024, in both the U.S. and Canada. The series joins IMSA at five of its legendary venues: Sebring, Watkins Glen, Road America, Indianapolis, and Road America. In addition, the series is also the undercard at three Formula One events: Miami, Montreal and Austin. Of those tracks, only Road Atlanta and Montreal will be new to Sedgwick.

What will be new for the entire field in 2024 will be the Yokohama ADVAN® racing tire.

“I’ve been doing some driver coaching for JDX in the Porsche Sprint Challenge cars, and it’s given me the chance to check out the new tire,” said Sedgwick. “Last week, I was pretty quick on older tires and on a track I’d never been to before (Barber Motorsports Park) so I’m taking that as a good sign. We’ll also have the official series test at Sebring this weekend, which gives us two full days to learn how the tire will handle qualifying and a full race run. We know the track will change a great deal before the race weekend, but it will be a good start.”

Also working with JDX Racing this year will be Jay Dennis, the first team member hired by PT Autosport. Dennis will work with JDX’s Porsche Sprint Challenge and PCCNA squads as a race car technician and systems engineering associate.

“Jay was actually the very first person to use the QR code and sign up for our inaugural Aspiring Driver Shootout,” said Myers. “He was working for a few teams in the Porsche Sprint Challenge and approached us about a job. We want to form our own PT Autosport team in the future, so this is a good first step toward bringing on talented engineers and mechanics.”

The Porsche Carrera Cup North America season opener will see two races contested at Sebring International Raceway as part of IMSA’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race weekend. Race one will take the green flag Thursday, March 14 at 4:50 pm, with race two Friday at 7:15 pm ET. The races will be broadcast live in the U.S., on IMSA.tv, the NBC Peacock streaming app and PorscheCarreraCup.us.

PT Autosport would like to thank JDX Racing partners Byers/Porsche Columbus, and Renier Construction.

About PT Autosport

PT Autosport, based at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, NJ, campaigns rising star Alex Sedgwick (UK) in the 2024 Porsche Carrera Cup North America series with JDX Racing, and 2022 Aspiring Driver Shootout winner Henry Drury (UK) and 2023 Aspiring Driver Shootout winner Brenna Schubert (USA) in soon-to-be-announced series for the 2024 season.

PT Autosport is working towards bringing diversity and opportunity to the motorsport industry, hosting their annual Aspiring Driver Shootout, in which aspiring drivers aged 18-23 can compete for a team racing partnership with the team. Visit PTAutosport.com for more info.

