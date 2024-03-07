AMERICA’S FAVORITE ’80S BAND THE BREAKFAST CLUB TO PERFORM THROWBACK-STYLE DURING PRE-RACE CONCERT TO REV UP THE CROWD FOR FOOD CITY 500

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 7, 2024) – America’s favorite 1980s tribute band, The Breakfast Club, will perform throwback style to get the crowd ignited for the Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon, March 17, at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Breakfast Club covers all the greatest hits from the 1980s and is the perfect fit for this pre-race concert given the throwback theme of the race weekend. Some of the artists the band covers include Duran Duran, The Cure, INXS, Beastie Boys, Journey, The Cars, Modern English, Prince, Simple Minds and Wang Chung, to name a few.

“Our guests are going to have a blast singing along with The Breakfast Club as they get revved up for the start of the Food City 500,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “Their catalog of songs is so deep and it’s all of the very best tunes from the 1980s. This weekend we are back on the concrete on the racetrack and at the same time, we are taking our guests back in time with some activities at the track and this band certainly fits the bill to accomplish that.”

The pre-race concert will run from 1:30-2:30 p.m. live from the pre-race stage in the infield near the start/finish line and lead straight into pre-race ceremonies, which will include driver introductions for the Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. Guests are able to add-on a Pre-Race Infield Experience for front-row action for $110 per adult and $45 for children 12-and-under.

Formed in 1993, The Breakfast Club was the first band of its kind that embodied the enigmatic, creative and buoyant spirit of music and live performances of the original MTV generation on the 1980s. The band includes DavayRay on vocals and guitars, Colleen on vocals and keyboard, Matt on bass and vocals and Kevin on drums.

The Bristol race weekend will feature action in the NASCAR Cup Series with the tradition-rich Food City 500 on Sunday afternoon, March 17 (3:30 p.m., FOX and PRN Radio) with current champ Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Daytona 500 winner William Byron, Joey Logano, Atlanta winner Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin leading the way.

Saturday afternoon’s (March 16) Bush’s Beans Practice and Bush’s Beans Qualifying for both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will set the starting lineups for each race and precede Saturday night’s WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series stars Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, Nick Sanchez, Las Vegas winner Rajah Caruth, Corey Heim, Ty Dillon and Christian Eckes, among others, are scheduled to take the green flag at 8 p.m. ET for the 250-lap thriller (FS1, MRN Radio).

To purchase tickets for the Food City 500 or the WEATHER GUARD® Truck Race, please visit the BMS website, or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158. For a limited time tickets can also be purchased at your neighborhood Food City store.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

