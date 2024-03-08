PATRICK EMERLING PARTNERS WITH PHOENIX TANK COMPANY

MOORESVILLE, NC, March 7, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling announced today that MMI Tank & Industrial Services, based in Phoenix, will join him as a new marketing partner for this weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

“When we learned of the opportunity to collaborate with Patrick Emerling, a distinguished NASCAR driver, we seized the moment with enthusiasm,” said Division Tank Manager Stace Heckart. “MMI Tank is honored to have sponsored this race, showcasing our commitment to excellence and high-speed performance, both on the track and in our services.”

MMI Tank & Industrial Services is a full, turnkey tank contractor serving clients throughout North America. MMI provides customers design, fabrication and erection of tanks that meets API/AWWA standards, process piping, silos, pressure vessels, and industrial process. With their in-house engineering & design team, they can accommodate any size project. Safety and quality are paramount at MMI Tank & Industrial Services. They have a full time safety director that reports directly to their president. Safety is their highest priority and core company value. They hold ASME “S” and “U” stamps to cover the fabrication and assembly of high pressure boilers, pressure vessels and power piping. They’ve also been given the National Board “R” stamp, allowing them to repair and alter all boilers and pressure vessels. Their field superintendents have over 30 years in the tank and industry services and have consistently proven that their products are built to the highest quality standards.

“I’m proud to represent MMI Tank & Industrial Services,” said Emerling. “Their dedication to excellence and performance in their craftsmanship matches the drive of all of us at SS-GreenLight to continually improve our on-track performance.”

Additionally, Emerling will welcome back season-long partners Southern Tier Security (https://www.southerntiersecurity.net/), a watch patrol company based in Olean, NY; SimForge (https://simforge.in/), which sells sim racing equipment and accessories; and Frontline Optics, a San Diego sunglasses brand owned by a retired firefighter.

In addition to his duties with SS-GreenLight, Emerling will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour with car owner Rich Gautreau. He finished fourth in the Tour’s season opener at New Smyrna Speedway on February 10. His next race is Friday, March 29 at Richmond Raceway.

The green flag drops for the Call 811.com Every Dig, Every Time. 200 at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 9. You can watch the race on FS1 or listen live on MRN or SiriusXM.

Learn more about MMI Tank and Industrial Services at https://mmitank.com/ and follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mmitank/).

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).