AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Phoenix Raceway Spring Xfinity Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-1058

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: After a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200. at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team plans to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to also run two cars throughout the season with its No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West), She became the first female driver to have won races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 21, arrives at AM Racing after a stint driving for ThorSport Racing in 2023.

Giving You Piece of Air: For the third time in 2024, AirBox will serve as the primary marketing partner of Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200. at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption and manufactures products that meet the stringent new ventilation standard, ASHRAE Standard 241.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve—helping people breathe easy and live better.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200. will mark Deegan’s inaugural Xfinity start at the 1.0-mile speedway.

Deegan, however, does own three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Phoenix.

Her track-best result occurred during the 2023 Lucas Oil 150 when she steered to a 15th-place finish after starting 23rd for ThorSport Racing.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 13th-place finish after starting 20th for SS-GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in October 2022.

In addition to four Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to her credit.

AM Minute: It was a relatively quiet weekend for the Statesville, N.C.-based team.

The AM Racing Dirt Division was in action with both AM Racing drivers Austin Wayne Self and Christian Rose at Fayetteville Motor Speedway in Fayetteville, N.C.

Rose’s ARCA Menards Series team will return to action on March 8, 2024, and join Deegan at Phoenix Raceway for Friday night’s General Tire 150.

Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2024 season just underway, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | The LiUNA! NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Recap: The third race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series kicked off from Sin City on Saturday, March. 2.

After battling gusty winds during practice and qualifying on Friday, Deegan started her No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang from the 28th position and methodically climbed the running order throughout the race.

By Stage 3, crew chief Joe Williams had Deegan dialed in on the race track and she continued to maneuver through the field, running as seventh during green flag pit stops before finishing 15th at the checkered flag to capture her best result so far in 2024.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 135th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his ninth race at the south-central portion of Arizona race track.

In his previous 134 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Hailie Deegan, please visit hailiedeegan.com, like her Facebook page (HailieDeegan4), or follow her on Instagram (@hailiedeegan), YouTube and X | Twitter (@hailiedeegan).

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Phoenix Raceway: “We have some great momentum for our AM Racing team heading to Phoenix Raceway this weekend. We had a strong performance with our No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang and I’m eager to get to Phoenix and see if we can build on that finish on Saturday afternoon.

“With every lap behind the wheel of an Xfinity Series car, I am getting more comfortable and I hope that my previous Truck Series starts will prove to be beneficial as well this weekend.”

Race Information:

The Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200. (200 laps | 200 miles) is the fourth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. A twenty-minute practice is slated for Sat. March 9, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 2:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.