How To Duplicate a Car Key Accurately – Guide 2024

Car keys are superstars in our busy lives that let you in with a simple wrist twist. This small entry car passes work in the most silent yet useful manner to give car access. But what if it suddenly disappears or stops working? You will start wondering what now. Don’t panic! We are right here to give a solution, and that too with an easy fix: getting a spare copy of your car key.

In any case, If your car key goes missing or you lose it, it’s super important to have a spare one. It would be your savior to avoid being locked out of your car. There are a few choices if you consider getting a copy made; the first one is obvious: seeking professional help, and the second one, in case of desperate need, is a DIY car key.

Consulting a professional locksmith would be a better choice for accurately duplicating a car key, but if you need it urgently or are interested in DIY, then come along. As in this quick guide, we have put together every crucial piece of information that you might need through the DIY process. Scroll till the end to know every bit of it.

Car key duplication is a smart and effective way to save yourself from hassle in case your original key goes missing, but before you create a spare copy, keep this crucial aspect in mind:

Type of Car Key

Before diving into the duplication process, determine the key type you are dealing with. Different car keys require different processing and duplication methods. Different car models come with different types of keys, such as traditional, transponder, key fobs, and remote keys.

METHOD 1: Consult a Professional Locksmith

Do not compromise on quality and reputation whenever you decide to get a spare key from a locksmith. Make sure to head over to a reputable and trustworthy locksmith for car key duplication. Please opt for an auto locksmith or dealer with expertise in specific car models and types.

If you don’t know about one, search Key duplication near me over the search bar and navigate through the list and reviews. Still, we won’t suggest you order online. Rather, go to your nearest car key duplicator. Make sure to bring proper identification, as the dealer might ask you to provide. An identity card or car license proves you own this car and have all rights reserved for key duplication.

After you take the duplicate car key, ensure it works well. Take a moment and insert it to unlock the car and check for its smooth operations.

METHOD 2: DIY Duplicate Car Key

Here is a step-by-step method to guide a DIY procedure for the query of how to make a car key duplicate accurately. Follow it till the end to get the desired results.

Materials you will be needing:

Original key

Expired credit card or any thick card

Candle or lighter for open flame

Scissors s

Clear tape

Pliers

Step 1

Hold your keys from the sides where there are teeth. Keep teeth side over open flames until the sides become charred. The open flame could be anything, a candle or lighter. Keep the side of the keys over the flame for one to two minutes. Move the key in a back-and-forth motion. Once you are satisfied that it is charred, keep it aside to let it cool.

Step 2

Now, you will witness a visible blackened side of the key. Take clear tape and cut a section according to the key’s length. Now, stick it on this charred key’s side. Press it firmly and avoid creases. The shadow will transfer over the tape with a visible key shape.

Step 3

Wait at least ten seconds, then slowly remove the clear tape. Be careful while peeling it, as you might distort the transfer. Avoid any folding or creasing during removal. Next, take an expired credit card or any hard card like a gift card. Affix the section of tape onto the card carefully, ensuring the whole key imprint is completely transferred over it.

Step 4

Now grab a pair of scissors and carefully start cutting and trimming the transferred shape of the car key. Accuracy is crucial, so it takes as much time as required to maneuver around the key edges to make it precise. The tricky part is the teeth; pay specific attention to the teeth of the key. For smooth operation, the teeth must be properly sized.

Step 5

When done doing all of the duplicate trimming and cutting, it’s time to file the edges gently. Insert the improvised version of the key into the hole and turn slowly. Be gentle with insertion, as any hard stroke might bend or distort the entire teeth. Once fully inserted into the hole, hold the key closely while turning it.

Important Tips for You

Using pliers instead of bare fingers is suggested to avoid burns.

While applying clear tape over the credit card, keep an edge of the tape extended so that it is easy to remove.

Remove the charcoal from the key with rubbing alcohol.

Don’t apply the tape where there are raised letters or numbers. Apply it over the smooth surface.

Choose a card with a light color so the prints become even more visible.

After you have made the copy, place it over the original one and closely compare the teeth.

Conclusion

We hope our guide has provided enough assistance in a panic situation like this. But still, if you want to learn more about such queries, head to our main page and discover all insights regarding car key duplication services.