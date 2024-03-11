4 Highway Safety Tips for Your First Colorado Road Trip

Road trips are popular among Americans, specifically after the pandemic boom. When it comes to experiencing the best of the US via the open highways, Colorado emerges as a winner. Straddling the Rocky Mountains, this beautiful state has some of the best stretches of highway. As you cruise along them, you can visit mountain resorts, pioneer towns, and artists’ colonies.

However, Colorado roads are not the safest, and recent statistics show troubling trends. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported 745 traffic fatalities in 2022, the maximum since 1981. The total yearly traffic fatalities have been increasing during the past decade, up 57%. This indicates a reversal from the previous three decades, which showed a decline in deaths.

Undoubtedly, safety should be on top of your mind when embarking on a road trip across Colorado. You need to be extra cautious if this is your first one because you will likely not know the threats out there. Awareness can help you steer clear of the risks and ensure a safe and pleasant ride.

In this article, we will share a few actionable highway safety tips you can rely on.

Plan Your Route

Before hitting the highway, plan your route carefully. According to Uncover Colorado, the state has some high-risk roads, from congested city streets to treacherous mountain passes. You may even encounter terrifyingly narrow high-elevation alpine drives during your trip. Schofield Pass, Monarch Pass, Million Dollar Highway, and Denver County are the trickiest.

Unpredictable weather conditions complicate the situation. When planning your route, consider factors such as the terrain, weather, and potential road closures or construction sites along the way. Draw a clear roadmap when traversing the highways for the first time. Also, use GPS navigation apps to stay updated on traffic conditions and find alternative routes if required.

Check Your Vehicle

Vehicle maintenance is another safety tip no one should overlook, regardless of the route and experience levels. Is your car capable of carrying you long distances safely? Can you rely on it to keep you comfortable despite the harsh weather outdoors? Are there chances of a breakdown in the middle of nowhere?

Ensuring the optimal condition of your car with proper maintenance is the best way to have a safe and comfortable journey. Check the tire pressure, brakes, lights, oil level, and windshield wipers before setting off. Carry a spare tire, jack, and necessary tools to address minor repairs. A vehicle inspection before your trip offers added peace of mind.

Watch Out for Negligent Drivers

Colorado road trips can be a lot safer if drivers watch out for negligent ones on the roads and highways. Let us highlight the example of Colorado Springs, a city that witnessed a significant surge in traffic mishaps in 2022. As many as traffic deaths were reported here during the first half of the year. The local police stated that driving under the influence was the main cause driving numbers up.

As you drive along the highways or on the roads of this city, you must observe other drivers with extra caution. Maintaining a safe distance is the best way to avoid collisions and crashes. At the same time, you should be aware of your rights if the worst happens. A car accident lawyer in Colorado Springs can help you prove the negligence of the guilty driver and claim compensation for your injuries and damages.

Springs Law Group notes that victims deserve justice but the process of claiming compensation is often long and complicated. Proving negligence is perhaps the most complex part of a car accident claim, but an experienced lawyer can help victims do it and get the compensation they deserve.

Commit to Following the Rules and Limits

Besides steering clear of negligent drivers on Colorado roads, you must commit to adhering to the rules and limits. The basics of defensive driving apply everywhere in the US. These include driving cautiously, skipping alcohol, and avoiding distractions like using the phone and engaging in conversations. Also, take enough rest breaks to avoid fatigue and drowsiness.

When it comes to speed limits, Colorado allows you to go up to 65 mph on four-lane highways included in the interstate system or expressways and 55 mph on others. You can go up to 40 mph on open mountain highways. Maintaining these speed limits will keep you safe and on the right side of the law during your road trip.

In conclusion, a Colorado road trip can be an exhilarating experience for a first-timer because the state offers the most incredible views and routes. However, you should know the risks and stick with the rules to have a safe journey. Follow these safety tips, be well-prepared, and enjoy your trip without worrying about accidents.