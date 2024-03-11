PATRICK EMERLING PARTNERS WITH VETERAN-OWNED COFFEE SHOP AT DARLINGTON

MOORESVILLE, NC, March 11, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling announced today a partnership with veteran-owned coffee shop Liberty Brew Coffee. The Conway, SC based coffee shop will be the primary marketing partner on Emerling’s car for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on May 11.

Liberty Brew Coffee is a veteran-owned coffee shop that embodies liberty. They serve locally roasted coffee in a space dedicated to veterans. Each cup is a tribute to freedom, offering a premium brew that outshines mass-produced alternatives. Liberty Brew Coffee offers multiple single source local roasted coffee out of Columbia, SC.

“Join us on the exhilarating journey of partnership between NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling and Liberty Brew Coffee, where the passion and energy of dedicated fans fuel our every move,” said Liberty Brew Coffee CEO David Steadman. “Together, we embrace the thrill of speed and the bold flavors of victory. And that’s not all – at our veteran-owned coffee shop, we embody liberty by serving locally roasted coffee in a space dedicated to veterans. Every cup is a tribute to freedom, offering a premium brew that outshines mass-produced alternatives. Come be a part of the excitement and taste the essence of freedom with us!”

As part of this partnership, Liberty Brew Coffee and Emerling are offering VIP passes to two veterans. To nominate a veteran, email a letter to vets@libertybrew.coffee explaining why your nominee should win a pair of VIP passes to the race at Darlington Raceway on May 11. Nominations must be submitted by April 15.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Liberty Brew Coffee to the team,” said Emerling. “Not only is their coffee great, but the support they provide veterans and local veteran-focused organizations is truly incredible.”

Additionally, Emerling will welcome back season-long partners Southern Tier Security (https://www.southerntiersecurity.net/), a watch patrol company based in Olean, NY, SimForge (https://simforge.in/), which sells sim racing equipment and accessories, and Frontline Optics, a San Diego sunglasses brand owned by a retired firefighter.

In addition to his duties with SS-GreenLight, Emerling will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour with car owner Rich Gautreau. He finished fourth in the Tour’s season opener at New Smyrna Speedway on February 10. His next race is Friday, March 29 at Richmond Raceway.

The green flag drops for the Call 811.com Every Dig, Every Time. 200 at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 9. You can watch the race on FS1 or listen live on MRN or SiriusXM.

Visit the Liberty Brew Coffee shop at 3080 Highway 90 in Conway, SC, order online at https://libertybrewllc.com/ and follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sc.libertybrew.coffee).

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).