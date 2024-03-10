Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Phoenix – Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

SHANE van GISBERGEN

No. 97 SafetyCulture Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen qualified 23rd for the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

The first caution flag of the afternoon waved on lap 6 with Van Gisbergen scored in 22nd. Staying out Van Gisbergen restarted 22nd on lap 12. Continuing to learn his way around the one-mile oval, Van Gisbergen was scored in 22nd on lap 30 and ended the stage in 21st on lap 45. Under the stage one caution, Van Gisbergen brought the SafetyCulture Chevrolet down pit road for four tires, fuel and adjustments. Following the stop, SVG was scored in 19th.

Van Gisbergen started the second stage in 19th on lap 55. Running solid lap times, Van Gisbergen was scored in 21st on lap 70 and ended the second stage in 19th on lap 90. Under the stage two caution, Van Gisbergen once again hit pit road for four tires, fuel and adjustments. Following the stop, SVG rejoined the field in 16th.

Van Gisbergen was scored in 20th by lap 115 and 19th by lap 125 as he was learning different lanes. The fourth caution flag of the afternoon waved on lap 137 with Van Gisbergen scored in 18th. Under the caution, the SafetyCulture Chevy hit pit road for four tires, fuel and adjustments. Following the stop, SVG rejoined the field in 18th. The green flag waved once again on lap 144 with Van Gisbergen scored in 18th. A quick caution slowed the field following the lap 144 restart with Van Gisbergen scored in 11th on lap 145. Following a lengthy clean-up, Van Gisbergen restarted 12th on lap 152. Van Gisbergen survived a green/white/checkered finish, and crossed the line in sixth.

“Pretty good day! Lots and learning and patient at the start. Played it smart and had good calls on the pit box with our strategy. We stayed out of the mess and brought home another top-10 finish.” – Shane van Gisbergen

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger qualified 10th for the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

Allmendinger was running eighth when the first caution came out on lap six. As the stage went on, Allmendinger reported his rear tires were chattering and the front of the car was tight. Allmendinger finished the first stage in 12th place and the team made adjustments under the stage break to help with the handling of the car.

Allmendinger restarted the final stage in 17th place. The No. 16 drove up to 12th before falling back to 25th, reporting he had a motor issue. The team came down pit road under caution but they were unable to diagnose the issue. Allmendinger went on to finish 18th in the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. at Phoenix Raceway.

“We struggled today in our No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet. We’ve got work to do to come back here better in the fall, but I know our Kaulig Racing team isn’t going to quit until we make progress.” – AJ Allmendinger



JOSH WILLIAMS

No. 11 Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams qualified 27th for the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

Williams moved into 23rd by lap five. On lap six, the No. 51 got loose underneath Williams, careening him into the No. 18 while in the middle of three-wide. He spun, and the No. 11 came down pit road to replace right-side flat tires, going two laps down before the restart. He finished stage one in 36th, three laps down.

Williams stopped for tires, fuel and a packer adjustment during the stage caution, restarting the race in 35th. He finished there, three laps down.

Williams restarted in 33rd, two laps down, after taking the wave around under caution, but the No. 11 once again fell to three laps down on lap 122. Williams gained positions following a big wreck midway through the final stage and finished 27th, five laps down.

“It’s frustrating that we keep having issues, whether it’s just bad luck or whatever else. It’s early on though, and I think it’s good that we’ll have an off week to regroup.” – Josh Williams



