Connor Zilisch to Make NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut at Watkins Glen

The Trackhouse Racing developmental driver will pilot the No. 88 JR Motorsports entry in four events in 2024

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 12, 2024) – The 17-year-old talent and 2024 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona winner, Connor Zilisch will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut following his 18th birthday at Watkins Glen International on September 14 behind the wheel of JR Motorsports’ famed No. 88 Chevrolet. Additionally, Zilisch will compete at Kansas Speedway (Sept. 28), Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 26), and Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 9).

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Connor into the JR Motorsports family and to give him an opportunity behind the wheel of our No.88 Chevrolet,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “Connor is an extremely talented young man and we can’t wait to see what he can do when he gets to the track with us at Watkins Glen.”

A native of Mooresville, N.C., Zilisch began racing at the age of five and has since accumulated an impressive resume. The 17-year-old standout has won multiple U.S. national karting championships and set track records at six different venues in his first year in the Sports Car Club of America in 2021. Zilisch also made his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2023, where he started and finished in the runner-up position and in January 2024, the young driver signed a multi-year agreement with Trackhouse Racing as a developmental driver.

“It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to race in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports for select races this year,” said Zilisch. “I have a lot to learn considering that I’ve never raced on any big tracks previously, but there’s no better team to learn with than JRM. I can’t thank everyone at Chevrolet, Silver Hare Racing, and Trackhouse Racing for helping me get to this point, and continuing to support me into my future. I look forward to giving my all and making the most of this opportunity.”

Additional details regarding partners for Zilisch and the No. 88 team will be forthcoming.

