Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 CITGARD® Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 12, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team are back from the West Coast and now have their eyes set on the famed Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Gilliland ended the West Coast Swing with a 17th place finish at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, a career-best finish at the track. Gilliland added to his “laps led” stat, leading 14 laps in the event.

This past weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series debuted a new short-track package which featured a new underbody/diffuser along with a slightly bigger spoiler. This will be Gilliland’s first Bristol spring Cup Series start on the concrete configuration, he finished 8th-place at the dirt race last year.

CITGARD® returns to FRM after last partnering with the team during the 2022 NASCAR season for Gilliland’s rookie year in the Cup Series.

Track activity will begin with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 16th at 5:00 p.m. ET. The 500-lap event will take place Sunday, March 17th at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live on FOX. Fans can also listen in on the action live from Sirius XM and the Performance Racing Network.

No. 38 CITGARD Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I think we’re in a really good spot heading into Bristol. Our 17th-place result doesn’t tell our whole story from our day in Phoenix. We had great strategy and got to compete within the top-five. I’m excited for what we have in store with our CITGARD Ford Mustang Dark Horse.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“Phoenix showed that are ceiling is even higher. 17th isn’t the result we wanted, but I saw a lot of growth come out of Todd (Gilliland) and the team. Bristol is a place where Todd has seen success in the Truck Series, and I’m positive he can transfer that success to Cup.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.