Food City and Kaulig Racing Extend Partnership for 2024

AJ Allmendinger to Drive the No. 16 Mtn Dew CHEETOS® Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Lexington, N.C. (March 12, 2024) – Kaulig Racing and Food City will team up for the second-straight year, as the pair announces an extended partnership for the 2024 NASCAR season.

The No. 16 Camaro ZL1, driven by AJ Allmendinger, will sport both PepsiCo’s Mountain (Mtn) Dew and CHEETOS® brands when it hits the track for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Food City,” Chris Rice, Kaulig Racing team president says. “This group has always been a lot of fun to work with and have become part of our Kaulig Racing family. We’ll have plenty of Mtn Dew in our hands and ‘Cheetle’ on our fingers on the pit box to get us through 500 laps.”

Food City and Kaulig Racing first brought back the iconic Mtn Dew colors for the 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, as the soft drink was spotlighted on the No. 31 Camaro ZL1. This year, the team’s No. 16 Camaro ZL1 will feature both the Tennessee-based soft drink alongside the top-selling cheese puff brand for the Food City 500.

“Food City is proud to once again team up with our friends from Kaulig Racing and PepsiCo to sponsor AJ Allmendinger and the Kaulig Racing No. 16 Camaro ZL1 for the historic return of the Food City 500 to Bristol Motor Speedway,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

In addition to the partnership for the Food City 500, Kaulig Racing and Food City will team back up for the Bristol Night Race. Details regarding this partnership will be announced at a later date.



