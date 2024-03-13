Bayley Currey – Weather Guard Truck Race Advance

Weather Guard Truck Race | Bristol Motor Speedway (250 Laps / 133.25 miles)

Saturday, March 16 | Bristol, Tenn. | 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Bayley Currey on Saturday’s Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I love racing at Bristol, it’s a tough but fun short track,” said Currey. “I’m looking forward to getting back on track with this Niece Motorsports group this weekend. We’ve had really fast trucks to start the season out and we’re ready to put it all together this weekend at Bristol.”

By The Numbers: Saturday’s race marks Currey’s fourth NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway. In his three previous starts, Currey has two top-15 finishes.

Currey has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Tennessee short track, along with five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Niece Equipment.

Recapping the Last Race: Bayley Currey qualified the No. 41 Niece Chevrolet in 17th-place to start Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Even with a mid-pack starting spot, Currey felt confident about the speed in his truck. Unfortunately, an early accident caused severe damage to the back of the No. 41 truck, forcing Currey down pit road for repairs. Currey would finish the night in 28th-place.

Currey on Last Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I made too aggressive of a move too early,” said Currey. “I thought it would work. We were rolling forward from the jump and made that move and put myself in a bad spot. We lost the air on the right side, spun around, and hit the wall. From there, I had to maintain all night being three laps down. I’m really proud of Niece for bringing me a great truck. I hate the fact I ruined the night, but I will learn from it, come back, and be stronger for Bristol.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.