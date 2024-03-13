Weekly Preview | Bristol Motor Speedway

Race Details

Bristol Motor Speedway

Food City 500

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, March 17 at 3:30PM EDT

FOX | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made four NCS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway and has earned one top-10 finish.

So far in the 2024 season, the team has earned one top 10, four top-20 finishes and has led 12 laps.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the Cup car at Bristol. Bristol is a racetrack we’ve had success at in 2022 so hopefully we can learn from the things we have done well. Last year we had speed in practice, but had an incident early in the race. I’m excited to see what we can make happen.” – AJ Allmendinger on Bristol Motor Speedway

No. 16 Mtn Dew Cheetos Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 23 NCS starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway and has led 54 laps, earning two top-10 finishes.

Allmendinger earned his best finish at the track with Kaulig Racing in the 2022 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“I’ve always loved Bristol. The timing of the race is going to be fun seeing how the track changes and evolves from the beginning of the weekend and throughout the mid parts of the race. You go through such a big swing, so we’re going to build some versatility within our car. Hopefully we can give ourselves an opportunity to contend as the laps wind down. It’s a long event, but it’s one of the most fun ones we run.” – Daniel Hemric on Bristol Motor Speedway

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made two NCS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway and has earned one top-15 finish.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned three top-20 finishes.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.