Weekend schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Craftsman Truck Series head to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend while the Xfinity Series enjoys a week off from competition.

Expect Cup Series qualifying to be intense as 78% of the Cup races at Bristol have been won by drivers starting 10th or better. Busch Light Pole Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kyle Busch will have a busy weekend as he will also compete in the Truck Series event on Saturday, driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet entry as a prelude to the Cup Series race on Sunday. Busch holds the Truck Series qualifying record at Bristol (91.919 mph on 08/21/2014), has won the most poles (4), the most top-fives (7) and has the most wins (5).

NASCAR Press Pass will be available post-practice and qualifying.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, March 16

3 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1/SiriusXM

Group 1: 15 Minutes – Group 2: 15 Minutes

3:40 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1/SiriusXM

All Entries: Single Vehicle/2 Laps (Impound)

5 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Group A: 20 Minutes – Group B: 20 Minutes

5:50 p.m.: Qualifying FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

Group A & B: Single Vehicle/2 Laps/2 Rounds (Impound)

8 p.m.: Weather Guard Truck Race – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 133.25 miles (250 Laps)

Stages end on Laps 65, 130, 250

Purse: $761,274

Sunday, March 17

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Food City 500 – FOX/PRN/SiriusXM

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 laps)

Stages end on Laps 125, 250, 500

Purse: $8,182,531