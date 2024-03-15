Search
Weekend schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway

By Angela Campbell
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Direct Toyota, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline/Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Craftsman Truck Series head to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend while the Xfinity Series enjoys a week off from competition.

Expect Cup Series qualifying to be intense as 78% of the Cup races at Bristol have been won by drivers starting 10th or better. Busch Light Pole Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday, March 16 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kyle Busch will have a busy weekend as he will also compete in the Truck Series event on Saturday, driving the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet entry as a prelude to the Cup Series race on Sunday. Busch holds the Truck Series qualifying record at Bristol (91.919 mph on 08/21/2014), has won the most poles (4), the most top-fives (7) and has the most wins (5).

NASCAR Press Pass will be available post-practice and qualifying.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, March 16
3 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS1/SiriusXM
Group 1: 15 Minutes – Group 2: 15 Minutes
3:40 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS1/SiriusXM
All Entries: Single Vehicle/2 Laps (Impound)

5 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
Group A: 20 Minutes – Group B: 20 Minutes
5:50 p.m.: Qualifying FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
Group A & B: Single Vehicle/2 Laps/2 Rounds (Impound)

8 p.m.: Weather Guard Truck Race – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Distance: 133.25 miles (250 Laps)
Stages end on Laps 65, 130, 250
Purse: $761,274

Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Food City 500 – FOX/PRN/SiriusXM
Distance: 266.5 miles (500 laps)
Stages end on Laps 125, 250, 500
Purse: $8,182,531

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
RCR Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

