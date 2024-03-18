RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Hard Fight By Austin Dillon and The No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 24th

Start: 31st

Points: 30th

“We fought hard today in the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway. No matter what we did, we kept losing tires. It put us in a box with managing when to save tires and when to race hard. It was a very different race than what we’ve had in the past here. I hate that we couldn’t hold on there at the end. We had ourselves in a better position late in the race and I feel we could have had a really good finish. It was a good fight. We’ll go get a little bit more next week at Circuit of the Americas.” -Austin Dillon

﻿Kyle Busch Leads Laps, Overcomes Many Hurdles in FICO Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway

Finish: 25th

Start: 14th

Points: 16th

“Today was one of those days where you just try to survive and get the best finish you can. Our FICO Chevrolet was good at the beginning of the race and we were able to work our way into the lead. The right-side tire wear was a huge factor and unfortunately led to me spinning out a couple of times. We were able to make up that lost time by taking the wave around during a caution just past halfway and catching a yellow flag about 50 laps later that put us back on the lead lap. Crew chief Randall Burnett and the guys worked hard on the car all day but the balance was just too tight. At the end of the race, we stretched out tire wear as far as we could go before pitting but unfortunately had to stop under green. It was a tough day overall but we’ll rebound next week at the Circuit of the Americas.” -Kyle Busch