LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

No. 42 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

START: 26TH

FINISH: 6TH

POINT STANDINGS: 15TH

John Hunter Nemechek had a strong day throughout the evening in his LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota Camry XSE – with top-five finishes in both stages and a sixth-place finish – which gives the North Carolina-native a new career-best NASCAR Cup Series finish.

Nemechek’s Post-Race Thoughts: “The car is in one piece, and finished sixth. Solid day and we needed that. We finished top-five in both stages. I was joking with the guys that it’s just an oversized Pensacola with tire wear. I grew up short-track late-model racing – places where you had to manage tire wear till the end of the run. We were able to do so. My guys gave me a great Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE all day, and everyone at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB worked hard. We were able to finish top-five in both stages and finish sixth overall. Great points day. We definitely needed that as a team.”

ERIK JONES

No. 43 ADVENTHEALTH TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

START: 15TH

FINISH: 20TH

POINT STANDINGS: 20TH

Erik Jones’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Bad tire, bad race, behind at the end, and that was kind of it. Not really anything great about the day. We will get our AdventHealth Camry better for next time and try to get them at the night race.”

