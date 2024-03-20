Matt Mills – XPEL 225 Race Advance

XPEL 225 | Circuit of the Americas (42 laps / 143.22 miles)

Saturday, March 23 | Austin, Texas | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Matt Mills (New Philadelphia, Ohio) | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Matt Mills on Saturday’s Race at Circuit of the Americas: “COTA is a new challenge for me, but I’m excited for the only road course race of the season this weekend,” said Mills. “I saw how strong Niece Motorsports was at this track last year, so I know they’ll bring us a fast J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet.”

By The Numbers: Saturday’s race at Circuit of the Americas will mark Mills’ first start at the 3.41-mile Texas road course. The Ohio-native has one road course start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which came at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last season. Mills has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on road courses as well.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric and Utilitra.

Recapping the Last Race: Matt Mills lined up 18th for Saturday night’s race after the afternoon’s practice and qualifying session. Unfortunately, an early spin and contact with the wall put Mills and the No. 42 team behind the eight ball for the remainder of the race. The J.F. Electric Chevrolet showed speed, but was unable to make up the lost laps, ultimately finishing the day in 25th.

Mills on Last Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “Tonight I made a costly mistake early on in the race,” said Mills. “We fixed it as well as we could, and proved to run top-five lap times. Ultimately, we couldn’t make too much forward progress being laps down. We’ll continue on and look to run a smart race at COTA.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About J.F. Electric

J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra:

Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.