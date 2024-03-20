OLLIE’S, JD MOTORSPORTS AND TY DILLON PARTNER FOR COTA NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE

GAFFNEY, S.C. – March 20, 2024 – Ollie’s, America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, is proud to announce its partnership with JD Motorsports and race-winning driver Ty Dillon for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

A longtime NASCAR sponsor with an extensive portfolio of high-profile partnerships, Ollie’s iconic yellow livery and branding will adorn Dillon’s No. 6 Chevrolet as he takes on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile purpose-built road course in Austin, TX. The nation’s largest brand-name closeout retailer will use the partnership to continue engaging the passionate NASCAR fanbase.

Dillon famously recorded his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2014. He out-hustled Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, and Kevin Harvick to the checkered flag, earning the opportunity to kiss the historic yard of bricks.

Dillon’s well-documented experience will lend itself well to JD Motorsports’ efforts as the group attempts to qualify for Saturday’s 156.86-mile race.

“I’m looking forward to being behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ollie’s Chevrolet at COTA this weekend,” Dillon said. “I’ve logged a lot of laps there in a Cup Series car and know how to get around it. I’m excited to work with Johnny Davis, the JD Motorsports team, and a prominent brand like Ollie’s. Haley and I have a young family, so we’ve taken advantage of the bargain prices at our local Ollie’s and always enjoy discovering new items during our visits.”

With over 40 years of NASCAR competition to his credit, Johnny Davis is one of the sport’s longest-running team owners. He looks forward to traveling to COTA with Ollie’s on the car and Dillon behind the wheel.

“We’re excited to have Ollie’s on our No. 6 Chevrolet this weekend, and happy that Ty Dillon will be driving the car,” Davis said. “Ollie’s is a reputable brand with a long-term investment in NASCAR, so we appreciate them partnering with our team and joining us in Austin. We’re focused on improving each week, and having Ollie’s and Ty on board provides JD Motorsports with the opportunity to experience success at a challenging road course like COTA.”

Ty Dillon and the No. 6 Ollie’s Chevrolet will hit the track at Circuit of the Americas for the weekend’s opening practice session on Friday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying will follow at 6 p.m. ET.

The Focused Health 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is on Saturday, March 23, and it will be televised live on FS1 beginning at 5 p.m. ET. The Performance Racing Network (PRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

About Ollie’s:

Ollie’s is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, selling Real Brands at Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, flooring, toys, health and beauty aids and more. We currently operate 513 stores in 30 states and growing!

For more information, please visit us online at www.ollies.us and on social at Facebook, X and Instagram.

About JD Motorsports:

JD Motorsports is a professional racing team owned by NASCAR mainstay, Johnny Davis. With over 40 years of competition under his belt, Davis is one of the longest-tenured owners in the sport. The Gaffney, South Carolina-based team competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where it fields multiple entries.

JD Motorsports is committed to excellence on the track and in the boardroom. In addition to the team’s well-documented on-track success over the last four decades, it has succeeded in creating value for its partners by generating elevated visibility and awareness among the passionate and highly engaged NASCAR fanbase.

For more information, please visit us online at www.teamjdmotorsports.com and on social at Facebook, X and Instagram.