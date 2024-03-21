Hellmann’s and JR Motorsports Extend Through 2026 Season

Longest-tenured JRM Partner to be Featured on the No. 7 Chevrolet for Six races per season, as well as Dale Jr.’s 2024 Return to the NXS at Bristol in the No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevrolet

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 21, 2024) – JR Motorsports and Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, the number one selling mayonnaise brand, announced today a multi-year extension on their partnership that will carry through the conclusion of the 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which will mark the 18th-consecutive year that the two organizations have been paired together. In addition to the landmark renewal, JRM today confirmed that NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be making his return to Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, Sept. 20, for his annual NXS event behind the wheel of the Hellmann’s-branded No. 88 Chevrolet, while full-time driver Justin Allgaier will showcase a Hellmann’s primary scheme in six races with the No. 7 team during the 2024 season.

“We are grateful for Unilever and Hellmann’s continued support and partnership,” said Earnhardt Jr. “They have played a huge role in our organization and our success ever since the early days of JR Motorsports, both on and off the track. They are a huge component to every part of our company, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Unilever began its partnership with JRM in 2009, when the organization was a two-car operation. Now, 16 years later, Unilever is the longest-tenured partner for JRM and one of the longest-running partners in all of NASCAR, where it will continue to utilize JRM’s partnership to market their Hellmann’s brand in key markets across the country. Additionally, Unilever will also become a partner with Dirty Mo Media and their growing library of content.

“On behalf of Hellmann’s and Unilever, we’re honored to continue our partnership with JR Motorsports and Dale Earnhardt Jr., and see the Hellmann’s logo around the track for the 2024 season,” said Chris Symmes, Senior Marketing Director for Dressings & Condiments at Unilever North America. “Dale has always been a great supporter of our brand and we’re proud to support him as he returns to the racetrack.”

Earnhardt Jr.’s return to Bristol will further extend his streak of racing a Unilever-branded Chevrolet in every year since the partnership began in 2009. Last season, he drove the No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevrolet in Bristol, where he led for 47 laps.

Allgaier has also continued to find success with Hellmann’s, visiting Victory Lane three times in the Unilever-branded Chevrolet in 2023 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway and at Martinsville Speedway. The thrilling victory at Martinsville additionally propelled Allgaier into a Championship 4 appearance.

Details on the schedule and track locations for the races with Allgaier and the No. 7 Hellmann’s team will be forthcoming.

