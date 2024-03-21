Search
JD Motorsports Proudly Announces The Appointment Of Patrick Gallagher As The Driver Of The #4 NASCAR Xfinity Series Car at COTA

By Official Release

Gaffney, SC- JD Motorsports proudly announces the appointment of Patrick Gallagher as the driver of the #4 NASCAR Xfinity Series race car at this weekend’s COTA event.

With an impressive track record and a passion for speed, Gallagher brings a wealth of experience to the team. His talent and dedication make him a formidable contender on the racetrack, and we are thrilled to have him represent our team at this prestigious event in his first Xfinity Start of the 2024 Season.

“I’m super excited to be back in the Nascar Xfinity Series in the JD Motorsports #4 at COTA. Racing a stock car around a road course is some of my favorite racing I’ve done and I’m thankful to Johnny to have an opportunity to do it again. I went to the shop a few days this week and the guys have been working hard to give us a good car to qualify in on Friday, I’m excited to get going” said Patrick Gallagher.

The Circuit of the Americas race promises to be an electrifying display of skill and excitement, and we are confident that Gallagher’s expertise behind the wheel will lead to a strong performance for our team.

Stay tuned for updates as we gear up for an exhilarating race weekend at Circuit of the Americas with Patrick Gallagher at the helm of our #4 NASCAR Xfinity Series race car.

