Young’s Motorsports Circuit of the Americas Truck | Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) | XPEL 225

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2024 Owner Points Position: 27th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: In February, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST continuing with Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Massey arrives at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season.

About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 36 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

All-Aboard!: For the fifth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. will serve as the co-primary marketing partners on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 42-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings, and compressor station buildings. We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability that go above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems approaches each job with the mindset. We continuously raise our standard of excellence and work hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Longtime Massey supporters BRUNT Workwear and Anderson Power Services will serve as associate partners for the series’ lone road course of 2024.

Mason Massey Truck Series Circuit of the Americas Stats: Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 will mark Massey’s debut at the 3.14-mile Texas road course.

In fact, the race will signify the Georgia native’s first NASCAR start on a road course in 70 career NASCAR starts.

Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering COTA, Massey has 18 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 25.1.

Well Prepared: In the weeks leading up to Circuit of the Americas, Massey has spent countless hours studying the 20-turn track, talking to other Truck Series competitors, studying film, and turning laps on iRacing.

Most recently, Massey attended the Skip Barber Racing School at Virginia International Raceway, where he spent most of the day learning road course racing techniques.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | WEATHER GUARD Truck Series Race at Bristol Race Recap: In the fourth race of the 2024 Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Massey searched for another solid finish in Thunder Valley.

After qualifying his No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado on speed in the 31st position, Massey would work methodically to attempt to move forward; however, the lack of grip with the race track hindered his progress. Still, Massey was able to keep the fenders clean and register a 28th-place finish when the checkered flag was thrown.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Circuit of the Americas: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ ninth, 10th and 11th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Circuit of the Americas.

The organization posted a team-best second-place finish at the track on May 22, 2021, with NASCAR Cup Series driver Kaz Grala at the wheel in the 2021 Toyota Tundra 225 which ran in wet weather conditions.

Since 2021, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 20.6 and an average finish of 23.6 in eight Circuit of the Americas starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 476 starts from 59 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.8 and an average finishing position of 21.9.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Massey, please visit masonmassey.com, like him on Facebook (Mason Massey Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@mason_massey) and X |Twitter (@mason_massey).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On Circuit of the Americas: “Circuit of the Americas is a wild card for me considering I don’t have any road course experience. I always look forward to new challenges, though, so I’m embracing them.

“I have been doing everything I can to make sure I’m as prepared as I can be. I’m hoping we can have a solid day and start getting to some of my better tracks.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Dale Quarterley

Primary Partner(s): Van Dyk Recycling Solutions

Manufacturer: Toyota Tundra

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: N/A

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: For the first road course of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Dale Quarterley to the team aboard the team’s No. 12 Van Dyk Recycling Solutions Toyota for Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

About Dale: Dale Quarterley started his racing career on two wheels by racing motorcycles professionally before transitioning to stock-car racing.

He was a regular face in the ARCA Menards Series East during the 1990s and 2000s, winning six times. He made his premier ARCA Menards Series debut in 2013 and returned in 2021.

He’s a part-time ARCA Menards Series driver in 2024 while also running select NASCAR national series events.

In addition to his stock car success, Quarterley also competed in the AMA Superbike Series and is the only driver to have won multiple championships in the series.

Quarterley, 63, is a native of Westfield, Massachusetts.

All-Aboard!: For the fifth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Van Dyk Recycling Solutions will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 12 Toyota Tundra for the 42-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Van Dyk Recycling Solutions is a turnkey systems supplier that works with facility owners and operators to offer innovative and profitable recycling solutions.

Whether you’re designing a new system or looking for retrofit options to improve your operation, Van Dyk is committed to finding a solution that fits your needs and goals.

We have long-standing relationships with manufacturers of the best technology the recycling world has to offer.

Your local VAN DYK engineer is familiar with your business and the materials processed in your market.

Dale Quarterley Truck Series Circuit of the Americas Stats: Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 will mark Quarterley’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at the 3.14-mile Texas road course.

In his track debut in 2023, Quarterley steered his No. 46 Van Dyk Recycling Motul Toyota Tundra to a track best of 28th after starting 33rd in the 2023 XPEL 225 driving for G2G Racing.

Dale Quarterley Truck Series Career Stats: Entering COTA, Quarterley has two career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He earned a career-best 28th-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) after starting 33rd in the XPEL 225 for G2G Racing.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 31.5.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Dale Quarterley, please visit dalequarterley.com.

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Vicente Salas

Primary Partner(s): Miramar Financial Group

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: N/A

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: For the first road course of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Vicente Salas to the team aboard the team’s No. 20 Miramar Financial Group Chevrolet Silverado RST for Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

About Vicente: Vicente Salas has promoted himself as a professional race car driver and has three years of experience at the highest level of shifter kart racing in the country.

Throughout his young career, Salas has achieved more than 30 race victories in various disciplines across the United States, including two national championships, two state championships, and two local championships.

Salas turned heads with a strong top-five finish in his CARS Pro Late Model debut in 2022 at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway driving for Donnie Wilson.

After getting his first taste of racing a stock car, Salas knew he wanted more. Last season, he was able to secure enough funding to race a Late Model Stock Car regularly for team owner Justin Carroll at Hickory Motor Speedway, where he earned his first victory with a daring, last-lap pass on March 25.

Salas is earning notoriety for his achievements in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with teams Spacestation Gaming, Williams eSports, and his current team, Kanaan eSports. He also has experience with the Andretti Autosport iRacing Rallycross World Championship Series.

Salas, a 21-year-old third-generation American with roots in Latin America is a native of Temecula, Calif.

All-Aboard!: For the fifth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Miramar Financial Group will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 42-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Miramar Financial Group brings over 35 years of experience to the private money lending arena. With this extensive background, we can arrange real estate-secured loans across the country.

Over the years, we have underwritten transactions on every imaginable type of property, including residential, commercial, industrial, construction, and land.

Vicente Salas Truck Series Circuit of the Americas Stats: Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225 will mark Salas’s debut at the 3.14-mile Texas road course.

Vicente Salas Truck Series Career Stats: The former eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race winner will make his inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) nestled in Austin, Texas.

For more on Vicente Salas, please visit masonmassey.com, like him on Facebook (vicente.salas.1042), and follow him on Instagram (@mason_massey) and X |Twitter (@vicente_salas14).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Vicente Salas Pre-Race Quote:

On Circuit of the Americas: “I am beyond excited. It’s really a full-circle moment. The first car I ever sat in was at Home Depot, it was a Tony Stewart No. 20 car. I think I was 2 or 3 years old at the time. Honestly it is what has driven me until now, sitting in that race car and that feeling.

“To be able to make my first start in the Truck Series driving the No. 20 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports as well, it just feels surreal.”

Race Information:

The WEATHER GUARD Truck Race at Bristol (250 laps | 133.25 miles) is the fourth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. A fifteen-minute practice is slated for Sat., March 16, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 3:40 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that night, shortly after 8:00 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) | Focused Health 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Austin Gamblers

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 20th

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the fifth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Texas-based Austin Gamblers will serve as the anchor partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 46-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

The Austin Gamblers is one of eight Professional Bull Riding (PBR) PBR Teams in the PBR Teams Series, based out of Austin, Texas and representing the Capital City in the world of western professional sports and competitive bull riding.

For complete information about who we are, our schedule of events, our partners and sponsors, where to buy Gambler gear and more, visit austingamblers.com.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Xfinity Circuit of the Americas Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Focused Health 250 will mark Honeyman’s debut at the 3.14-mile Texas road course.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Xfinity Career Stats: Entering COTA, Honeyman has 12 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th place finish at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway after starting 24th in the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 for Young’s Motorsports in March 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 23.6.

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 Race Recap: Honeyman continued to impress during his NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie campaign with Young’s Motorsports in the series’ most recent race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

Starting his No. 42 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet from the 24th position, Honeyman was able to march forward throughout the 200-lap race and capitalized on a well-balanced race car to capture a career-best 11th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 102nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 101 races, he has three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The season’s fifth race will be his second tango at Circuit of the Americas as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

However, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has eight NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts in the rolling hills just outside downtown Austin, Texas.

The organization posted a Truck Series team-best finish of second at the track on May 22, 2021, with Cup Series driver Kaz Grala at the wheel in the 2021 Toyota Tundra 225 in wet weather conditions.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the Mooresville, N.C. – based organization has logged four starts and maintains an average starting position of 25.5 and an average finish of 20.0.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Circuit of the Americas: “I’m thrilled to be heading to Circuit of the Americas this weekend, especially after achieving consecutive career-high finishes at Las Vegas and Phoenix.

“As we gear up for our first race as an Xfinity team on a road course, the anticipation is palpable. I have full confidence in my Young’s Motorsports team to provide me with an exceptional car, amplifying our excitement for what lies ahead.”

Race Information:

The Focused Health 250 (46 laps | 156.86 miles) is the fifth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will take place on Fri., March 22, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag the next afternoon, Sat., March 23, shortly after 4:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.