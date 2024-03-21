Tickets go on sale tomorrow for 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series weekend at Portland International Raceway

Pacific Office Automation 147 to feature ARCA Menards Series West action on Friday, May 31, and NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 1

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 21, 2024) – The NASCAR Xfinity Series will make its third annual stop at Portland International Raceway (PIR) for the Pacific Office Automation 147, May 31-June 1, 2024. Beginning tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. PT, 2-Day tickets go on sale to the public at RacePortland.com.

Multi-day Grandstand seats, General Admission, Pit and Paddock Passes and parking will be available for purchase starting tomorrow. General admission is free to the event for children 12 and under when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Single-day tickets for Friday or Saturday entry will go on sale closer to the event.

“We are thrilled to welcome fender-bending NASCAR racing back to the Pacific Northwest for the third consecutive year! Our great race fans will be able to enjoy a doubleheader at PIR with an ARCA Menards Series West race Friday followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday,” said Jerry Jensen, vice president and general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates the event at PIR. “Now is the time for fans to secure their spot at PIR with two-day tickets starting at $75.”

On Saturday, June 1, the 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 will feature a competitive field of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers battling for 75 laps on the 12-turn PIR road course, including three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen (Kaulig Racing) and the past two Portland race winners – A.J. Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing) and Cole Custer (Stewart-Haas Racing). In 2022, Allmendiger won the inaugural Pacific Office Automation 147 after coming from the very back of the field to take the lead on lap 72 of 75. In 2023, Cole Custer beat Justin Allgaier to the finish line by 0.142 seconds after taking the lead late after an overtime restart.

ARCA Menards Series West will kick off the action with a race on Friday, May 31. Veteran NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Marco Andretti will make his Portland stock car debut and battle with the defending series champion Sean Hingorani and returning Portland ARCA winner Landen Lewis.

Grandstand seats will be available at three price points. A 2-Day Gold ticket located in Grandstand K is $115 per seat and also includes one infield parking pass per order. A 2-Day Silver ticket for Grandstands C2, C3 and C4 is $100, and 2-Day Bronze seats in Grandstands G, H and J is $90. Weekend General Admission tickets will be available for $75.

All ticket pricing and options, including parking passes and RV Club passes, are posted online at RacePortland.com. Stay up to speed on NASCAR’s visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #PortlandNASCAR or by signing up for the E-Club on the website.

About Pacific Office Automation 147:

Portland International Raceway (PIR) is the home of the Pacific Office Automation 147. PIR is a 1.97-mile, 12-turn permanent road course owned by the City of Portland and operated under Portland Parks & Recreation. Opened in 1960 to host sports car and drag racing, the 268-acre property hosts over 550 events annually including automotive and motorcycle road racing, motocross, cruise-ins and other special events including the Rose Cup Races. The 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 marks the third annual NASCAR Xfinity Series event at PIR. The inaugural Pacific Office Automation 147 in 2022 featured the first visit to the Pacific Northwest by a NASCAR national racing series since 2000. The Pacific Office Automation 147 is owned and operated by Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which also promotes the 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix (June 29-30, 2024) ABB FIA Formula E event and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 23-25, 2024) NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at PIR.

For more information, visit RacePortland.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @PortlandGP or follow updates on Twitter @Race_Portland and Instagram at @Race_Portland using #NASCARPortland.