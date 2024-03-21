Search
Weekend schedule for Circuit of the Americas

By Angela Campbell
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, and Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, lead the field to an overtime restart during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR travels to Circuit of the Americas this weekend where all three national series will compete at the 3.41-mile track for the third consecutive year.

There have been three different Cup Series race winners at COTA – Hendrick Motorsport’s Chase Elliott (2021), Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain (2022) and defending race winner, 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick.
Kyle Busch won the Xfinity Series race at COTA in 2021 and AJ Allmendinger has won the last two events, in 2022 and 2023.

Todd Gilliland won the inaugural Truck Series race in the Front Row Motorsports No. 38. Zane Smith drove to victory lane in the next two races at COTA in 2022 and 2023, also driving the No. 38.

Shane van Gisbergen, currently driving full-time in the Kaulig Racing No. 97 entry in the Xfinity Series, will also compete in the Cup Series race this weekend in the No. 16 Chevrolet.

NASCAR PressPass will be available post-qualifying and post-race for all series.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 22
3:30 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (Timed–20 minutes) All entries – FS1
4 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) Group A & B/Multi-Vehicle/2 Rounds – FS1
5 p.m.: NASCAR Race Hub – FS1
5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (Timed-20 Minutes) All entries – FS1
6 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying, Impound, Group A & B/Multi-Vehicle/2 Rounds – FS1

Saturday, March 23
10 a.m.: Cup Series Practice (Timed-2 Rounds) Groups A & B, 20 Minutes each FS2/PRN/SiriusXM
11:30 a.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Group A & B/Multi-Vehicle/2 Rounds FS1/PRN/SiriusXM

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay – FS1
1:30 p.m.: Truck Series XPEL 225 – Stages 12/26/42 Laps=143.22 Miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $794,098

4 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay – FS1
5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 – Stages 14/30/46 Laps=156.86 Miles FS1/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $1,778,948

Sunday, March 24
2 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay – FS1
3 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay – FOX
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Stages 15/30/68 Laps=231.88 Miles
FOX/PRN/SiriusXM
Purse: $9,740,789

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
