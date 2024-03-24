FINAL ROUNDS OF LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS POSTPONED TO NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

POMONA, Calif. (March 24, 2024) – Inclement weather forced the postponement of the final round of the 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on Sunday at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

The final rounds in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock will now be completed at the upcoming NHRA Arizona Nationals, which is the next event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series circuit and takes place April 5-7 at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix.

In Top Fuel, Tony Schumacher and defending event winner Justin Ashley both advanced to the final round on Sunday. Schumacher reached his first final round this season after defeating Terry Totten, Gainesville winner Shawn Langdon and Billy Torrence. Ashley, meanwhile, is after his third straight win at the Winternationals and reached the finals thanks to victories against Shawn Reed, Steve Torrence and No. 1 qualifier Brittany Force. Ashley has reached the final round at the Winternationals for four straight years.

Funny Car’s John Force and reigning world champion Matt Hagan powered to the championship round at the second of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Force will try to pick up his first victory in two years in Phoenix, taking down Jim Campbell, Bobby Bode and Ron Capps. Hagan is after back-to-back Winternationals victories and his 50th career Funny Car win, reaching the finals on Sunday in Pomona with round victories against Buddy Hull, Jeff Diehl and Gainesville winner J.R. Todd.

Defending world champion Erica Enders and No. 1 qualifier Dallas Glenn will meet up in the finals in Pro Stock in Phoenix. Enders, who won the season-opener in Gainesville, took down Fernando Cuadra Jr., Brandon Foster and Greg Anderson to reach the championship round. She will attempt to pick up her 50th career national event win in two weeks at Firebird Motorsports Park. Glenn, the defending Winternationals winner, got by Sienna Wildgust, David Cuadra and Mason McGaha to reach his first final round of the season.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action April 5-7 with the 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix.

POMONA, Calif. — Final round-by-round results from the 64th annual NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out

Pomona Dragstrip, the second of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Clay Millican, 3.730, 332.34 def. Antron Brown, 3.743, 329.10; Shawn Langdon, 3.680,

334.24 def. Krista Baldwin, 4.370, 193.82; Doug Kalitta, 3.699, 335.40 def. Jasmine Salinas, Broke;

Justin Ashley, 3.831, 317.87 def. Shawn Reed, 7.630, 124.93; Brittany Force, 3.714, 336.91 was

unopposed; Billy Torrence, 3.716, 335.98 def. Josh Hart, 3.903, 274.61; Tony Schumacher, 3.752,

329.83 def. Terry Totten, 8.561, 60.04; Steve Torrence, 3.695, 336.65 def. Tony Stewart, 8.841,

76.15;

QUARTERFINALS — Force, 3.723, 333.99 def. Millican, Broke; B. Torrence, 3.736, 331.20 def. Kalitta,

5.792, 150.88; Ashley, 3.706, 334.65 def. S. Torrence, 7.359, 98.98; Schumacher, 3.774, 327.03 def.

Langdon, 4.589, 164.07;

SEMIFINALS — Schumacher, 3.742, 330.47 def. B. Torrence, 3.786, 317.19; Ashley, 4.190, 296.63 def.

Force, 4.626, 216.13;

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Bobby Bode, Ford Mustang, 3.964, 291.51 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 8.359, 92.23; Paul

Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.902, 321.73 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.307, 217.88; J.R. Todd, Toyota GR

Supra, 4.278, 216.17 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.349, 219.94; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.891, 328.86

def. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 4.138, 236.22; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.909, 329.67 def. Buddy Hull,

Charger, 4.700, 178.90; John Force, Camaro, 3.959, 324.12 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo,

7.842, 83.03; Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.459, 229.51 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 5.867, 150.33; Jeff

Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.044, 303.30 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 10.334, 85.08;

QUARTERFINALS — Force, 4.016, 302.14 def. Bode, 4.550, 190.89; Todd, 3.920, 324.44 def. Lee, 3.910,

326.08; Capps, 3.935, 328.46 def. Haddock, 9.999, no speed; Hagan, 3.899, 332.34 def. Diehl, 11.605,

68.83;

SEMIFINALS — Force, 3.922, 327.74 def. Capps, 8.390, 95.83; Hagan, 3.939, 325.37 def. Todd, 6.147,

121.72;

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — David Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.596, 210.37 def. Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.761,

132.58; Brandon Foster, Camaro, 7.263, 206.23 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 10.193, 86.96; Greg

Anderson, Camaro, 6.531, 210.50 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hartford,

Camaro, 6.561, 210.57 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.529, 210.73; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.554, 210.41

def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.545, 210.90; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.567, 209.95 def. Kenny Delco,

Camaro, 9.393, 96.66; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.679, 203.61 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 11.545,

77.83; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.523, 210.80 def. Sienna Wildgust, Camaro, 6.863, 166.74;

QUARTERFINALS — Enders, 6.583, 210.77 def. Foster, 6.966, 159.25; M. McGaha, 6.578, 209.56 def.

Hartford, 6.559, 210.34; Anderson, 6.549, 209.75 def. Caruso, 6.564, 209.17; Glenn, 6.516, 210.14

def. D. Cuadra, 6.586, 210.24;

SEMIFINALS — Enders, 6.523, 211.03 def. Anderson, 6.540, 210.01; Glenn, 6.565, 209.36 def. M.

McGaha, 7.342, 143.09;