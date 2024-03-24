Ross Chastain – XPEL 225 Race Recap

XPEL 225 | Circuit of the Americas

Team: No. 45 TXAPA Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Ross Chastain: Twitter: @RossChastain | Instagram: @rosschastain | Facebook: /RossChastainRacing | Web: www.rosschastain.com

Start: 5th | Finish: 5th | Owner Point Standings: 12th

Ross Chastain on Saturday’s Race at Circuit of the Americas: “It’s bucket-list stuff to come back and race with Al Niece and the whole Niece team here at Circuit of the Americas,” said Chastain. “Another fifth-place finish, but not the speed we wanted for sure. We struggled with rear grip the whole weekend and Phil Gould and the guys took some big swings at the truck and got it dialed in by the end. I couldn’t be prouder to work with the entire Niece organization and help wherever I can. This weekend was good to get back in the truck and there are some things we can look at to get better. Thank you to TXAPA and MG Machinery for joining us again this weekend and everyone that makes these Chevrolets fast.”

Race Recap: Chastain and the No. 45 team showed speed in Friday’s practice and qualifying session, earning a fifth-place starting spot for Saturday afternoon’s XPEL 225. Chastain battled a loose-handling race truck for the majority the race. A speeding penalty during green flag pit stops and a spin after contact to the bumper of the No. 45 made it tough for Chastain to work his way back through the field. Phil Gould and team made adjustments throughout the race, with Chastain battling in the top-five during the closing laps, ultimately crossing the line in fifth.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.