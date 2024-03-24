Bayley Currey – XPEL 225 Race Recap

XPEL 225 | Circuit of the Americas

Team: No. 41 AutoVentive/Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Bayley Currey: Twitter: @BayleyCurrey | Instagram: @bayleycurrey05 | Facebook: /bayleycurrey05 | Web: www.bcurrey.com/

Start: 15th | Finish: 16th | Driver Point Standings: 16th

Bayley Currey on Saturday’s Race at Circuit of the Americas: “It was a disappointing day,” said Currey. “We had a brake issue yesterday and got that fixed, and then about lap five today we lost power steering. It was just a rough day afterwards. The truck had speed and I hate coming to my home track and to not have a good day. Everyone on my No. 41 team worked so hard all day to keep me in the fight and to finish in 16th after all that. We’ll take it and move along to Martinsville.”

Race Recap: Currey and the No. 41 team diagnosed a brake issue after Friday’s practice and qualifying session. The repairs forced Currey to start Saturday’s race at the tail-end of the field. Currey quickly began working his way through the pack when he lost power steering early in the race. Currey and the No. 41 team worked hard to maintain position in the top-20, battling a fuel pressure issue as well. Through all the adversity, Currey and team were able to bring home a 16th-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About AutoVentive:

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics:

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.