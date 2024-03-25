Ty Dillon Joins Kaulig Racing’s 2024 Cup Driver Lineup

Dillon Set to Compete in Limited Schedule in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1

Lexington, N.C. (March 25, 2024) – Kaulig Racing announces that Ty Dillon will make his first 2024 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway on March 31.

Dillon, a 10-year NCS veteran with over 200 career starts, will compete in a limited schedule for Kaulig Racing.

“I’m excited to be back in the NASCAR Cup Series with Kaulig Racing,” said Dillon. “This is the highest level of our sport and allows me to go out and prove what I can do with great leaders in Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, Travis Mack, and the entire team. Kaulig Racing gives me the best opportunity to showcase what I can do on the track.”

Dillon, grandson of Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress, is currently competing for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title.

“We’re excited to have Ty Dillon compete for Kaulig Racing this season in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. “With our continued success in the sport and support from Richard Childress Racing, it made perfect sense to lean on a veteran driver to help pilot the No.16 NCS.”

In addition to Richmond, Dillon will run in the No. 16 Camaro ZL1 at the following races:

Texas Motor Speedway (April 14)

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (June 23)

Richmond (August 11)

Kansas Speedway (September 29)

About Kaulig Racing:

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.