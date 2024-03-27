Guenther Steiner partners with the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2024 to drive the sport’s continued growth and elevate experience for fans at America’s premier F1 event

A leading and charismatic voice in the motorsport world with nearly 40 years of experience, Steiner will serve as a key partner and Ambassador to this year’s Formula 1® race in Miami

Former Team Principal will help promote the 2024 festivities in addition to attending the Grand Prix at Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida Motorsports (SFM), organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2024, have partnered with former Team Principal and Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner as an Ambassador for this year’s race. Steiner, who established himself as a fierce proponent of Formula 1’s potential for success in America, well before the sport gained widespread traction with domestic audiences, is partnering with the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX to continue bolstering the sport’s growth in the United States.

Steiner has partnered with FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX for this year’s race, which takes place from May 3-5 at the Miami International Autodrome, after concluding a 10-year stint as Team Principal for the US-owned Haas F1 Team. He will help build and promote an exciting race weekend experience, including appearances before and during the event itself. For the past 18 years, Steiner has called America home, managing his own composites business specializing in automotive/motorsport while also establishing the Haas F1 Team from the ground up. During his time as a Team Principal, Steiner witnessed first-hand the rapid growth of the sport in the United States and has been impressed by the organization of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX in its first two years hosting a world championship event.

“I’m excited to serve as an Ambassador for the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, which has become one of my favorite races of the year,” said Guenther Steiner. “I’ve seen first-hand the incredible growth Formula 1 has had in the United States and it has so much potential to continue growing, especially with races like Miami as part of the circuit. The event, which reflects the bold vision of the organizers, pairs American spectacle and F1 racing with a vibrant atmosphere at the track and throughout the city itself. I can’t wait to work with the team this May for what is guaranteed to be another fantastic event.”

“Guenther has become a household name with F1 fans of all ages and is a perfect Ambassador for our race,” said Tyler Epp, President of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX. “He embodies the competitive spirit of the sport and has a clear vision of what F1 in America can be. Having someone with his experience, reputation and candor attached to our event will undoubtedly add to the excitement and elevate race weekend to a new level. Guenther understands the cultural relevance of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX and we’re excited that he has chosen Miami as the race he wants to help promote.”

Steiner, 58, studied engineering and began his motorsport career in rallying with Carlos Sainz Sr at the Ford World Rally Team. Soon after, he was appointed to his first Formula 1 role as managing director of Jaguar Racing in 2001. Following the outfit’s purchase by Red Bull, the Italian-American helped establish a NASCAR team and based himself in North Carolina. His time working in the United States led to an introduction with Gene Haas and the pair established a Formula 1 squad — scoring points on their debut in 2016. After nearly a decade at the Haas F1 Team, Steiner left his role with the American side prior to the start of the 2024 season.

Entering its third year, the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX combines exciting racing with luxury hospitality and fan-focused experiences. The event has been chosen as one of only six venues to host an F1 Sprint in 2024 — guaranteeing three days of competitive Formula 1 action this May. Miami will also host a round of the dynamic new F1 Academy, the junior series created to find the next female F1 star.

About the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality, located in the heart of Miami Gardens, Florida. Recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and now entering its third year, the event is hosted by South Florida Motorsports (SFM) at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its first two years, the race attracted more than 240,000 attendees across both weekends and provided an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region totaling $798 million. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing over 1,500 tickets for residents, creating a STEM education program through F1 in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring 14 local community restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

