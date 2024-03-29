Logan Bearden Set for NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut with SS-GreenLight Racing at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va.: SS-GreenLight Racing confirmed today that Austin, Texas native Logan Beaden will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in Saturday afternoon’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Bearden will pilot the No. 14 Bearden Automotive | Parker Electric Chevrolet Camaro in the 250-lap race to gain experience and increase his NASCAR Xfinity Series presence throughout the 2024 season.

The avid Late Model competitor joins SS-GreenLight Racing with some NASCAR experience to his resume, including two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts last season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, respectively.

“I appreciate this opportunity to make my debut this weekend at Richmond with SS-GreenLight Racing,” said Bearden. “Without the support of my team, my longtime partners Bearden Automotive, Parker Electric, Bobby Dotter and Snow Belt MGMT, none of this would be possible.”

Bearden said his goals for his Xfinity Series debut are simple.

“I’m just looking to see the green and checkered flags,” he said. “Of course, I am motivated to have a positive debut in the series and gain the respect of my competitors, but I’m also equally focused on doing a good job for Bobby and the entire SS-GreenLight Racing team.

“It’s important for me to have a clean and respectful race and bring home a finish so I can continue to build my resume and prepare for what may lie ahead.”

SS-GreenLight Racing team owner Bobby Dotter added, “Logan has shown a lot of promise in the Truck Series, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do at Richmond.”

Outside of racing, Bearden remains an employee of AM Racing, where he works as a mechanic at the team’s Statesville, N.C.-based shop, assisting the team’s ARCA Menards Series and Xfinity Series programs, respectively.

In addition to NASCAR competition, Bearden will also compete in select late-model races throughout the country aboard his family-owned No. 66 Bearden Automotive team.

For more on Logan Bearden, please visit LoganBearden.com, like his Facebook page (Logan Bearden Racing) or follow him on Twitter | X @LoganBearden66.

The ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps | 187.5 miles) is the sixth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., March 30, 2024, from 8:35 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 9:05 a.m. The field will take the green flag later, shortly after 1:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.