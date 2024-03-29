Nordic Logistics set to make 2024 season debut with Jeremy Clements Racing

Spartanburg, SC – Nordic Logistics is all set to expand its partnership with Jeremy Clements Racing. Becoming the primary sponsor on the #51 Team Chevy at America’s Premier Short Track, Richmond Raceway this weekend. This will be the first of three races where Nordic Logistics, located in Rochester, NY, will be the main sponsor for JCR.

Nordic is also scheduled to be the principal partner at Dover and Watkins Glen later in the year. Additionally, High Speed Auto and BG Crane Services Inc. will be associate sponsors for the first time in 2024. The ToyotaCare 250 is scheduled for Saturday, March 30th on the 0.75-mile D-shaped short track oval in downtown Richmond, VA.

“I’m ready to get to short-track racing this weekend. We had a really good Top 15 run going last year until we had an alternator issue that ruined our day. So definitely looking forward to some redemption and taking the Nordic #51 to the front Saturday afternoon!” Clements said.

The Chevy Camaro SS #51 will also display logos of its generous associate sponsors, including Spartan Waste, Workforce OHSS, Elite Towing, Whitetail Smokeless, Matman Designs, Carolina Driveline, ZMAX Race Products, E3 Spark Plugs, and Dynamic Paintware.

RACE PREVIEW Track: Richmond Raceway

Date: Saturday, March 30th, 2024

Broadcast Information: TV: 1:30 pm EST on FS1

FAST FACTS

Best Start 7th – 2022

Best Finish 8th – 2018

25th career start at Richmond

ABOUT NORDIC LOGISTICS:

Nordic Logistics, LLC is a transportation and logistics company based in Rochester, NY. We specialize in the transporting and warehousing of perishable and non-perishable products and service all 48 states with both company-owned assets and independent contractors. Our current operating fleet consists of 25 tractors and 60 trailers, with a mixture of both refrigerated and dry van trailers.

Our company prides itself on timely and temperature-sensitive service. Not only do we love driving trucks, but we also consider it a great privilege to deliver goods to everyone.