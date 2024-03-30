Toyota Racing – NXS Richmond Post-Race Report – 03.30.24

SMITH MOVES TO POINTS LEAD WITH TOYOTACARE 250 VICTORY

Second Toyota 1-4 finish in Xfinity Series history

RICHMOND, Va. (March 30, 2024) – Chandler Smith took the lead on lap 191 and led the rest of the way to win his second race of the season and second consecutive Toyota Care 250. Smith led 76 of 250 laps on his way to victory.

It was a special day for Team Toyota as GR Supra drivers finished in the top-four spots for just the second time in NASCAR Xfinity Series history (Dover 2012).

Aric Almirola finished second after leading the most laps (95 of 250) and winning both stages. In his debut, Taylor Gray finished third, while Corey Heim finished a career-best fourth for Sam Hunt Racing, after leading 15 laps – the most in a single race for the team at their home track.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Richmond Raceway

Race 6 of 33 – 187.5 miles, 250 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, CHANDLER SMITH

2nd, ARIC ALMIROLA

3rd, TAYLOR GRAY

4th, COREY HEIM

5th, Jesse Love*

35th, SHELDON CREED

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 81 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

What about that pit call?

“It was a great call. First of all, all glory to God – without him, I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now, with this amazing group of guys and gals back at Joe Gibbs Racing with amazing partners like Mobil 1, Toyota Racing. We wouldn’t be able to contend for wins like we are. I won my first Xfinity race here last year – in the ToyotaCare 250 and here we again, with Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra in Mobil 1 Victory Lane. I’m really excited about that – ready to get home and celebrate one of the biggest days in history tomorrow.”

How much were you conserving those tires?

“I was riding pretty hard honestly. I went right off the rip pretty hard just to get control of the lead and set my own pace. Once I could set my own pace, I was riding pretty decently there. If a caution came out – it is what it is – it probably wouldn’t have been my time, but it was our time today and I’m going to cherish the moment.”

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 20 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What did you lack there at the end of the race?

“We just got a little bit too loose. The run before that was stage two and my car took off and my car was really, really good. At the end, just built a little bit too tight and that last run – for whatever reason – I don’t know if it was the set of tires or what. I let Chandler (Smith) go and then when I started to just creep back to him. I didn’t have anything to go with – I was too loose in, and I couldn’t get the throttle down on exit. Hate that – to win both stage and feel like I had the dominate car and then to let it slip away there in the end is disappointing, but it was a fun weekend this weekend in Richmond, coming back 18 years from my first start with Coach (Joe Gibbs), with He Gets Us on the car on Easter weekend – it’s amazing to see what God has done in my life over the last 20 years since I got that call from Coach and J.D. Gibbs to come drive for them. I really wanted to put this thing in victory lane for them, but I’m going to have to wait.”

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 19 Place of Hope Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How did you manage that last run of the race?

“Just being patient all day. I can’t thank all of the Joe Gibbs Racing guys enough for bring me a great A Place of Hope Toyota GR Supra. It was definitely as fast as Xfinity internet today. I made too many mistakes there throughout the race to be able to capitalize on such a fast car. I can’t thank all of my guys enough back at the shop.”

COREY HEIM, No. 26 GEARWRENCH Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How did you accomplish a fourth-place finish?

“A bit of a roller coaster today. I can’t say enough about this GEARWRENCH GR Supra. We had so much speed in it today. By far the best car I’ve had at Sam Hunt Racing. Props to them for bringing me a great piece. Track position was the name of the game there. We just didn’t have it there in the end. I ran the right rear off of it a bit trying to get back to the front on that last run, and I just didn’t have it. Partially falls on me. I should have been more disciplined with 70 laps left in that run, but that is part of it.”

