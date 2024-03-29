Young’s Motorsports Richmond Raceway Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Richmond (Va.) Raceway | ToyotaCare 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 18th

2024 Owner Points Position: 21st

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the sixth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco. Return to serve as the anchor partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 250-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings, and compressor station buildings. We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability that go above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems approaches each job with the mindset. We continuously raise our standard of excellence and work hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Richmond Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s ToyotaCare 250 will mark Honeyman’s second career Xfinity Series start at the 0.875-mile short track.

In his second career Xfinity Series race, Honeyman finished 25th after starting 28th in the No. 45 Big Green Egg Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing in the 2023 ToyotaCare 250.

Leland Honeyman Jr. Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Richmond, Honeyman has 13 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th place finish at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway after starting 24th in the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 for Young’s Motorsports in March 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 23.3.

Circuit of the Americas | Focused Health 250 Race Recap: Honeyman continued to impress during his NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie campaign with Young’s Motorsports in the series’ most recent race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Starting his No. 42 Austin Gamblers Chevrolet from the 34th position, Honeyman was able to march forward throughout the 50-lap race and capitalized on track position despite being involved in a mid-race altercation to capture a solid 20th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 103rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 102 races, he has three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The season’s sixth race will be his sixth tango in the Old Dominion as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Richmond Raceway.

However, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has 11 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at America’s Premier Short Track.

The organization posted a Truck Series team-best finish of 15th at the track on September 10, 2020, with former Truck Series winner Tate Fogleman at the wheel in the 2020 ToyotaCare 250.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the Mooresville, N.C. – based organization has logged five starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.2 and an average finish of 20.0.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Richmond Raceway: “After a great weekend in Circuit of the Americas, I’m excited to step foot in the car again for Richmond. I ran well here last year, so it just makes me even more driven to do even better this year. I know my Young’s Motorsports team has me covered. Now, it’s time to hit the track and continue our strong start to the season!”

Race Information:

The ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps | 187.5 miles) is the sixth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will take place on Fri., March 30, 2024, from 8:35 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 9:05 a.m. The field will take the green flag later, shortly after 1:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.