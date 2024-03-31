Eli Tomac Makes Historic Return to Top Step of the Podium in St. Louis

Levi Kitchen Sweeps 250SX Class Races

St. Louis Mo., (March 31, 2024) Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac took his first win of the season, and his first since returning from his 2023 Achilles injury, with 1-1-1 Race scores at the St. Louis Triple Crown Supercross. With the win at Round 12, Tomac became the sixth different rider to win in this highly competitive season.

The Dome at America’s Center hosted what will be the final 2024 race under a covered stadium. The soil was soft but dry for great racing at Round 12 of the 17-round season. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb earned second overall with (5-6-2) Race finishes inside The Dome at America’s Center. With the finish Webb captured the championship-within-a-championship 3-Round Triple Crown title. In the race format that combines the finishes from three separate Races, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence earned his career-first 450SX Class podium with (8-2-4) Race finishes. The unpredictability of the Triple Crown format showed a few new wrinkles in St. Louis with five riders getting docked positions in Race 2 due to red cross flag infractions. Also, big crash in Race 3, when Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence was t-boned, caused a big change in the point standings. Cooper Webb now trails Jett Lawrence now by only eight points. In the Western Regional 250SX Class, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen was nearly picture-perfect throughout the night; he took the overall win with 1-1-1 Race wins.

“I had so many questions, and honestly doubt, in my mind that at this point [in the season] before this weekend. You know, questioning the comeback and where I was. So to do this here, to feel that way, to get those rides in all through those motos, that felt like old me. So this was so awesome… Thank you to the team for believing in me, Monster Energy Star Yamaha, everyone, so thank you St. Louis.” – Eli Tomac

“It was a crazy night. The first two [Races] didn’t go my way – the second one, especially. I was running a good spot, fell over, and just – these Triple Crowns, you never know what can happen, and that’s what the team just told me, is, ‘Don’t give up. Go in there in this last one and give it your all.’ And it worked out. You know obviously I don’t know what happened to anybody yet [in terms of crashes in Race 3], but I just know me and Eli were out front – me, him and Chase – and we were in the clear. [It] just felt great to ride. I rode really well in that last one. Eli was really clicking his laps and made the pass on Chase, which was great. And I got to second and we started clicking some good laps there at the end but, you know, a second place is good tonight. I’ll take it, especially after the first two [Races]. To win this Triple Crown championship’s all new, so it’s pretty cool. Hopefully we keep the ball rolling.” – Cooper Webb

“Man, it’s awesome. We had a little bit of an upgrade, I’d say, from the second moto to the third one with the Red Cross flag [penalty on some other riders]. But hey, I’ve been on the bad end of that deal many a time, so we’ll take it. That was a pretty good feeling. I’m bummed to not have Jett up here with me. We all saw what happened, that sucks, but yeah I’m honored to be sharing the podium with Tomac and Webb. You know, I watched these guys racing on this stage when I was still in Australia as a kid, so it’s pretty cool. We’ll take it, try and build, and we’ll try and get a really legitimized one next time we’re back [after the break].” – Hunter Lawrence

The Western Regional 250SX Class held its seventh round and Levi Kitchen followed up his previous round’s win with an impressive victory in St. Louis. Team Honda HRC’s Jo Shimoda fought his way to a second-place overall result with 2-3-3 Race finishes. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith used 3-2-4 Race finishes to capture the final spot on the podium.

“That was insane. I mean, I’m pretty speechless right now. That was for Austin Forkner back home. I hope he’s healing up good. I know he’s the only other one to do that [sweep the 250SX Class Triple Crown], so yeah man, that was sick. Three good starts and then going into the last race – those lappers, I actually came together pretty bad with one right before the triple. And I if I would have missed the triple, RJ would have been right on me. So I had to send it – I still made it somehow. All in all though, man, what a day! Carrying the momentum from Seattle and I’m in a really good spot. I feel really good on the bike. Thanks to the whole Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, all my friends and family… This is pretty surreal so I’m going to soak this one in.” – Levi Kitchen

“Honestly that was the main thing for me [getting good starts finally]. It’s just, like, I just couldn’t do it [at previous rounds]. And then today – three good starts; still not a Holeshot or anything like that, but I think once I can get a start I know I can fight with those guys. The track was gnarly. I had a couple of sketchy moments, I think everybody did, but yeah thanks so much to my [team]. We’re getting better each week and so it’s a good confidence booster and yeah [next up is] Nashville [for the 250 West class].” – Jo Shimoda

“Last weekend was tough, man, that crash was gnarly, and throughout the week I was pretty sore. So I’m just glad to be here in front of the fans and riding the tough track again. These tracks have been really, really tough this year, and soft, and man it’s kind of survival [mode] out there at times… I’m happy to come away with the third. Congrats to Levi, he rode awesome tonight. Man, it’s hard to beat a guy that gets three holeshots, you know?… We’re going to go back and do our homework with this couple of weeks off and see if we can’t come back a little better for these last three. I’d just like to give it up to the whole team… It takes a tribe to be out here, so thank you guys, and we’ll be back next week.” – Jordon Smith, when asked about his crash at Seattle.

In the third SX Futures race, where top amateur racers compete for points toward their pro license, Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Drew Adams took back-to-back wins after his victory at the Daytona SX Futures round; Adams took the win just one day shy of his 16th birthday. Rockstar Husqvarna’s Landon Gibson finished in second place in the St. Louis single-race format event. Troy Lee Designs GASGAS’s Cole Davies took the final podium spot with a late-race pass for the position.

“Yeah, it was definitely a pretty bad start, [that’s] on me. But I just tried to work through [the pack] really good. And I got the triple on the first lap; that was probably the whole race right there. Then I just got up front and just started riding smooth, you know? I didn’t have to really do the big lines or [anything] but just stay smooth, and [make] no mistakes, and it worked out well.” – Drew Adams, when asked about his start.

The 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes next weekend off before resuming for the final five rounds on five consecutive weekends. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts hosts Round 13 on Saturday, April 13th. The event will mark the return of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class for its Round 6. The SX Futures will also race in Foxborough in their fourth event before the SX Futures championship race at the final Supercross event inside Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Every Supercross race also pays points toward the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship. The SMX post-season racing venues have recently been announced and tickets go on sale this coming Tuesday, April 2.

