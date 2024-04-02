Tickets On-Sale Now for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final

Pre-sale kicks off today with public on-sale starting next Tuesday, April 9

Charlotte, Fort Worth, and Las Vegas track maps revealed

ELLENTON, Fla. (April 2, 2024) – Tickets are officially on sale for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final. As previously announced by the SMX League from Round 8 in Daytona, Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 7 at zMAX Dragway, adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 14 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. The SuperMotocross World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, September 21, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final Schedule:

SuperMotocross Priority Members can purchase tickets starting today, April 2 with public on-sale availability beginning Tuesday, April 9 at SuperMotocross.com.

Last year’s landmark inaugural season saw two of the sport’s youngest and brightest stars cement their place in the history books. At just 17, Haiden Deegan earned Rookie of the Year and captured the 250cc World Championship while Australian sensation Jett Lawrence, at 20, became the first-ever 450cc World Champion in the premier class, also as a rookie.

zMAX Dragway is situated adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. and its world famous four-lane dragstrip and dual grandstands provided the perfect backdrop to host last year’s first-ever SMX World Championship Playoff. The Charlotte area is a hotbed for fans of the sport and is an easy city to get to from most points in the Eastern region. Last year’s playoff became the “must see” event of the year and is a primary reason for our return. zMAX Dragway proved to be a world-class facility in every way where the SMX experience was fully brought to life with a full day of fan activities on Friday, an industry packed FanFest on Saturday and a multitude of prime camping options for every budget.

zMAX Dragway Track Map

Custom designed track layout will feature the best of both worlds – Supercross and Pro Motocross.

Texas Motor Speedway, located in Fort Worth is easily accessible for fans traveling by car or plane with its central location and proximity to multiple international airports. The 1.5-mile quad-oval superspeedway sits on over 1400 acres of land and is one of the largest sports facilities in the country. Being a world-class venue, Texas Motor Speedway is no stranger to marquee events as they are a regular stop on the NASCAR Cup Series and provide all the modern amenities motorsports fans expect when purchasing an event ticket.

Texas Motor Speedway Track Map

Custom designed track layout will feature the best of both worlds – Supercross and Pro Motocross.

The SuperMotocross World Championship will culminate with the World Championship Final on Saturday, September 21 at the The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “The Strip” is one of the most iconic dragstrips in the country and joins zMAX Dragway as being one of just two dragstrips in the nation to feature four-wide racing. This expansive footprint will allow our master track builders to get very imaginative in creating the final SMX World Championship track of the season. Situated right across the street from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Strip is home to more than 50 events a year and provides an intimate viewing experience from the grandstands and suites while also offering fans the ability to “line the fence”, similar to what is done at a Pro Motocross event.

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Track Map

Custom designed track layout will feature the best of both worlds – Supercross and Pro Motocross.

Fans can expect a two-day experience at all three rounds as each track will offer a Friday Fan Zone and a Saturday FanFest experience. Friday’s Fan Zone will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will feature access to the pre-race press conference, free practice sessions, and the SMX Insiders live show. Additionally, camping options for every budget and experience level will be available at each round. At zMAX Dragway and Texas Motor Speedway, camping will be open Friday – Sunday with an early Thursday open at The Stip at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Make sure to check SuperMotocross.com for available packages and price levels.

The pre-race press conference from the Friday Fan Zone sets the stage for an exciting weekend of racing. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final will feature the best athletes in the world as the top 20 in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will be automatically seeded into the playoff rounds. The final two gate positions will be determined through a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) featuring athletes positioned 21 – 30 in combined points, plus any Supercross Main Event winners and Pro Motocross Overall Winners. The SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff races and Final will operate under a two-moto format for both the 450cc class and 250cc class. Each moto will be 20 minutes, plus one lap, in which Olympic Scoring will determine an overall finishing position for which SuperMotocross Championship points will be awarded.

The SMX World Championship series pays the sport’s largest prize payout of $10 million – $4.5 million is awarded throughout the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, leaving $5.5 million to be earned through the SMX World Championship Finals, fueled by Monster Energy.

All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship are now on sale, including 17 Rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and 11 Rounds of Pro Motocross sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. To purchase tickets and stay up to date on the latest news and highlights, visit SuperMotocross.com, SupercrossLIVE.com or ProMotocross.com.

For information about the SuperMotocross World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com

About the SuperMotocross World Championship:

The SuperMotocross World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SuperMotocross World Championship combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 31-event series that culminates in a season-ending two round playoff and SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About AMA Pro Motocross Championship:

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. manages and produces the world’s most prestigious motocross series – the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Championship. The industry leader in off road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators.

