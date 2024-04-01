CHEVROLET NCS AT RICHMOND 1: Post-Race Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

RICHMOND RACEWAY

TOYOTA OWNERS 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

MARCH 31, 2024

Larson, Elliott Lead Chevrolet with Top-Five Finishes at Richmond

· Kyle Larson led Chevrolet to the finish in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway – driving his No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1 to a third-place finish.

· The result marks Larson’s third top-five finish in seven NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

· Three Chevrolet drivers tallied top-10 finishes at the .75-mile Virginia short-track, with Larson leading his Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott in fifth and William Byron in seventh.

· With seven NASCAR Cup Series races complete, Chevrolet has recorded a series-leading four victories, two pole wins, 13 top-fives, 25 top-10s and four stage wins.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10:

POS. DRIVER

3rd Kyle Larson, No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1

5th Chase Elliott, No. 9 UniFirst Camaro ZL1

7th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

Up Next:

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Martinsville Speedway with the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES:

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1

Finished: 3rd

You got spun there towards the end and you came back for a third-place finish. What happened there?

“Just got spun there down the frontstretch. Thankfully, I didn’t get turned all the way around and I only lost one or two spots there. My pit crew did a great job all night to gain those couple of spots back on pit road for us to lineup fourth and get one spot out of it. Proud of the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevy team. I’m really, really happy about the execution all night long. My pit crew kept putting us in position to have a shot to win, so can’t say much more.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 UniFirst Camaro ZL1

Finished: 5th

You brought it home with a top-five finish. Are you happy with the outcome of this race, and did you have any more left in it?

“No, I probably made the most of it there at the end. I honestly never felt like our UniFirst Chevy was all that bad. The caution came out there in the middle of that one-stop, two-stop strategy, and it set us back a little bit. I had a couple poor restarts there in a row, and then it was like after that, everybody was just the same. We would run around there and just kind of run the same pace. I felt like we kind of found a little pace there those last two runs, and we were able to actually pass a couple of cars under green. We got ourselves in a position there to have a good pit stop there at the end. I stopped a little short in my box. I think we could have been one spot better there off of pit road, but nonetheless, had a good restart and gave ourselves a top-five.

It was a solid night. Obviously looking forward to getting to Martinsville (Speedway) and trying to be a little better.”

William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

Finished: 7th

“It was a grind today. I think we really got the car handling well there at the end, we just needed a little bit more. I’m proud of my guys though for pushing through and turning it around when things weren’t going right early on. We’ll take what we learned tonight and build for next weekend.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 BREZTRI Camaro ZL1

Finished: 24th

“We had a really good car tonight. Our No. 3 BREZTRI Chevy was fast. We just messed up coming to pit road. The car was in the pit stall, and when you go a lap down here at Richmond (Raceway), it’s hard to get it back. It’s unfortunate, but we’ll go back to work and getting ready for Martinsville (Speedway) next weekend.”

