Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Team Earn Top-25 Finish at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 24th

Start: 22nd

Points: 28th

“We had a really good BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 tonight at Richmond Raceway. Our Chevrolet started a little tight, but we didn’t fall off as much as everyone else during long runs. Unfortunately, when we came down pit road for a scheduled stop in the middle of the race, we misjudged the timing of the car in the stall behind us. It made for a lengthy pit stop and caused us to lose a lap. Once you go a lap down here at Richmond Raceway, it’s hard to get it back. It’s unfortunate because I feel like we had a better car than the results show, but we’ll go back to work and get ready for Martinsville Speedway next weekend.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Team Collect Lead Lap Finish at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 20th

Start: 15th

Points: 13th

“It was a battle all night in our No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway. We started the race on wet weather tires and had zero grip on the initial fire off. It felt like it took forever for the tires to come in. Crew chief Randall Burnett and all the guys on the team worked hard all night making adjustments, but we were just too tight in the center and too loose on entry and exit. They took some pretty big swings at it but unfortunately couldn’t get the balance where it needed to be. We’ll regroup and bounce back next week at Martinsville Speedway.” -Kyle Busch