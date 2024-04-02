Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Martinsville Speedway

Race Details

Martinsville Speedway

Cook Out 400

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, April 7 at 3:00PM EDT

FS1 | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made eight NCS starts at Martinsville Speedway.

So far in the 2024 season, the team has earned two top 10s, five top-20 finishes and has led 12 laps.



JOSH WILLIAMS

“Martinsville is super fun and I’m excited to be pulling double duty again this weekend between the NXS and the NCS. The racing is really tight and competitive. The only thing better than getting a Martinsville Hot Dog would be the Grandfather Clock, so it’ll be fun going Trophy Hunting to try and get our first win there as a team.” – Josh Williams on Martinsville Speedway

No. 16 Alloy Employer Services Camaro ZL1

Josh Williams will make his fifth-career NCS start this weekend, his first at Martinsville Speedway.

This weekend will mark Williams’ second NCS start of the 2024 season after competing at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year.



DANIEL HEMRIC

“The first thing that comes to my mind when I think of Martinsville, is being ‘busy’ inside the race car. You’re making multiple up-shifts and down-shifts per lap, at least with last year’s package. I’m curious to see how that evolves. I love this racetrack, and I love what it has to offer. If we get a little bit of warm weather, the racetrack really turns into a rubbered-up style of track, which allows you to move around, so if it gets to that point, the racing can be pretty good.” – Daniel Hemric on Martinsville Speedway

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made two NCS starts at Martinsville Speedway and has earned one top-20 finish.

Hemric earned two top five and five top-10 finishes at Martinsville in the NXS.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned three top-20 finishes.







Martinsville Speedway

DUDE Wipes 250

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, April 6 at 7:30PM EDT

FS1 | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 21 NXS starts at Martinsville Speedway.

The team has led 108 laps and earned three top five and 10 top-10 finishes at Martinsville.

So far in the 2024 season, Kaulig Racing has led 61 laps and earned one top-five and five top-10 finishes.



JOSH WILLIAMS

No. 11 Call811.com Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made six starts in the NXS at Martinsville Speedway.

He finished within the top 20 five times at Martinsville, with his best finish being 11th place in 2021.



AJ ALLMENDINGER

“Headed to Martinsville, we’re focused on taking what we learned in Richmond to maximize our day.” – AJ Allmendinger on Martinsville Speedway

No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made five NXS starts at Martinsville Speedway and has led 68 laps and earned one top five and two top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2024 season, Allmendinger has led 31 laps and earned three top-10 finishes. Allmendinger is currently sixth in NXS driver points.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“I’m looking forward to Martinsville and racing under the lights this weekend. It’s going to be another massive challenge but I’m really enjoying learning what it takes to succeed at the short tracks here in NASCAR. [Crew Chief] Bruce [Schlicker] and the guys continue to bring fast Chevrolet’s to the track each weekend and it should be another exciting event on Saturday night.” -Shane van Gisbergen on

Martinsville Speedway

No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will once again make his first-career NXS start at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday night.

Last weekend at Richmond Raceway, Van Gisbergen and his WeatherTech team started 12th and finished 15th in his first short-track race of the season.

Van Gisbergen currently sits 13th in the driver standings heading into the weekend at Martinsville.

