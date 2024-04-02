NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES TRAVELS TO ZMAX DRAGWAY FOR EXCITING NHRA FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS

CONCORD, N.C. (April 2, 2024) – The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season is ramping up and teams will soon head to zMAX Dragway, dubbed the “Bellagio of Drag Strips,” for one of the most unique events in motorsports, the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, April 26-28.

The event marks the fourth of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA season and will put drivers to the ultimate test in the wild and can’t-miss four-wide format. Fans will be treated to a sensory overload of 44,000-horsepower when four nitro-burning machines take to the track each lap, making for one of the biggest spectacles in drag racing.

The weekend is filled with some of the most spectacular action on the NHRA circuit, including Friday night Primetime under the lights, the first-ever Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at zMAX Dragway on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday. Fans can watch nitro at night to kick off the event, catch the bonus event in a four-wide format on Saturday and teams battling it out for the Wally on Sunday in an action-packed three days at the state-of-the-art facility in Charlotte.

Austin Prock (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed victories at the 2023 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. The event will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 28.

Last season, Prock collected his first win from zMAX in Top Fuel to complete a John Force Racing nitro double-up. However, this season he has hopped into the Funny Car field to take over driving duties for Hight. To claim the Funny Car win in Charlotte, Prock will need to get past some of the best drivers in the world, including reigning champion Matt Hagan, three-time champ Ron Capps, Bob Tasca III, Chad Green, Cruz Pedregon, Gainesville winner J.R. Todd and teammate John Force.

The Top Fuel field is also packed with competition including reigning champion Doug Kalitta, Gainesville winner Shawn Langdon, Justin Ashley, two-time champion Brittany Force, Steve Torrence and Antron Brown, who both have six wins from zMAX. Also in the mix will be motorsports legend and Charlotte Motor Speedway winner Tony Stewart.

Kramer’s win last season gave him his second Charlotte victory. If he wants to make it three, he’ll need to get past the four-time and reigning Pro Stock champion Erica Enders as well as Dallas Glenn, Cristian Cuadra, and five-time champs Jeg Coughlin and Greg Anderson, who picked up a win at the Charlotte fall race.

Pro Stock Motorcycle phenom Herrera dominated the category last season. His 2023 campaign featured 11 wins, including both Charlotte races. He is already off to a hot start in 2024 with a win at Gainesville. When the Pro Stock Motorcycle class returns to the circuit in Charlotte, other competitors including six-time champion Matt Smith, three-time Charlotte winner Steve Johnson, Angie Smith and Hector Arana Jr.

New for the 2024 season will be the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at the two four-wide events in Charlotte and the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Quarterfinalists from the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas will meet up again for round one of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge. The final Challenge round will feature a quad of racers and will award purse and bonus championship points.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which features some of the sport’s top drivers, as well as the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock and the new Holley EFI Factory X category. The Summit Racing Equipment Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout will also take place in Charlotte. Fans can also look forward to the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Autograph Session at the Mission Foods Display and the Toyota Autograph Display, both of which take place on Saturday morning.

All weekend long, fans are invited to the Nitro Alley Stage at zMAX Dragway, which will help create a festive atmosphere leading into the nitro pits. The Nitro Alley Stage will be the main entertainment hub in the pits when the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competitors are not on the track, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Firebird Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk.

Fans at zMAX Dragway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan-favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Charlotte. This unique opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 26 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, April 27 at 12 and 2:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 28. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday and then eliminations action at 6 p.m. ET to follow.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, please visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

