Wright Motorsports Primed for GT World Challenge America Season Start at Sonoma

NEXT UP: GT WORLD CHALLENGE AT SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY | APRIL 5-7

SONOMA, Cali., (April 2, 2024) – The 2024 season for the Fanatec GT World Challenge America championship begins this weekend at Sonoma Raceway, and Wright Motorsports is ready to get the festivities started with their one-car full season entry in the sports car racing championship. Piloting the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R, Adam Adelson and Elliott Skeer, co-drivers also competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, are poised for a thrilling double-header weekend.

The duo’s past exploits at Sonoma Raceway show strong potential for the future, with a stellar season opener in 2023 that saw them clinch a first-place victory in race one and a podium finish in race two, securing third place in the Pro-Am class. Their six wins throughout the 2023 season propelled them to a commendable second-place finish in the championship standings, establishing a formidable reputation in their debut year in the series.

This year marks their ascent to the Pro class, the pinnacle tier of the SRO America sanctioned race series. The upcoming season opener will see 13 formidable cars vying for glory in a pair of 90-minute races. Adelson and Skeer will take turns behind the wheel in each race, with one commencing the race and the other bringing it to a thrilling conclusion. The series will no longer have a 10-minute pit window where all teams must pit, but instead mandate that a single driver can run no more than 50 minutes in each race

, adding to the strategic intrigue of the competition. Viewers can catch all the action live and free on the GT World YouTube page.

The picturesque terrain of Sonoma Raceway has long been a favored setting for the season’s inaugural race across various SRO America series. Anticipation is high as Wright Motorsports wraps up their final private pre-season test ahead of the official sessions starting on Wednesday at the renowned 2.52-mile road course.

In true GT World Challenge fashion, fans with general admission tickets can enjoy unfettered access to the paddock and public seating areas. An exciting highlight awaits on Saturday, as all drivers take part in a free series autograph session beneath the main grandstand from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM. For comprehensive event details, visit gt-world-challenge-america.com.

Event Schedule | Sonoma Raceway

All Times Pacific

Friday, April 5

10:10 AM – 11:10 AM Practice 1

3:10 PM – 4:10 PM Practice 2

Saturday, April 6

9:20 AM – 9:35 AM Qualifying 1

9:40 AM – 9:55 AM Qualifying 2

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM Autograph Session

3:05 PM – 4:35 PM Race 1 (YouTube.com/GTWorld)

Sunday, April 7

2:15 PM – 3:45 PM Race 2 (YouTube.com/GTWorld)

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.