Young’s Motorsports Martinsville Speedway Spring Truck | Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | Long John Silver’s 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): BRUNT Workwear | Anderson Power Services

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 27th

2024 Owner Points Position: 30th

﻿Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: In February, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST continuing with Friday night’s Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Massey arrives at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season.

About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 37 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

All-Aboard!: For the sixth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, BRUNT Workwear returns to serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-lap race on Friday night.

BRUNT is a brand here to redefine everyday work gear for blue-collar workers and everyday guys that have never had the convenience, pricing, or quality available to them from traditional brands.

Founded by Eric Girouard, BRUNT aims to support the American workers through their work day by delivering the tools you wear to get the job done.

Longtime Massey supporter Anderson Power Systems will serve as an associate partner for the series’ first of two trips to the iconic paperclip race track in 2024.

Anderson Power Services specializes in supplying, installing, repairing, and replacing residential and commercial generators all throughout Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.

Mason Massey Truck Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Long John Silver’s 200 will mark Massey’s second Truck Series start at the 0.526-mile short track.

In his previous Martinsville effort, Massey finished a track-best 33rd after starting 32nd in the 2023 edition of the Long John Silver’s 200 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

In addition to his lone Truck Series start at Martinsville, Massey also holds two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for DGM Racing.

In 2022, Massey delivered his Xfinity track-best finish of 25th after starting 32nd in the Dead On Tools 250.

Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Massey has 19 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 25.6.

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) | Xpel 225 Race Recap: In the fifth race of the 2024 Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Massey searched for another solid finish in the heart of Texas.

After starting his No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet Silverado 32nd for his Truck Series road course debut, Massey would steadily begin to climb through the running order. Unfortunately, 14 laps from the finish, Massey’s race ended with brake issues and a disappointing 35th-place finish.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 31st and 32nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Martinsville Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best ninth-place finish at the track on March 26, 2018, with NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill at the wheel in the 2018 Alpha Energy Solutions 250.

Since 2021, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 21.3 and an average finish of 21.9 in 30 Martinsville Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 479 starts from 61 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.9 and an average finishing position of 22.0.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Massey, please visit masonmassey.com, like him on Facebook (Mason Massey Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@mason_massey) and X |Twitter (@mason_massey).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On Martinsville Speedway: “Martinsville is a place that I feel like I get around pretty well. The biggest thing there is just keeping your nose clean the whole time and getting to the end of the race.

“I’ve had some really good runs going there before but have gotten caught up on someone else’s mess. We have to keep our heads down all night and hopefully bring home a solid finish with our No. 02 BRUNT Workwear | Anderson Power Services Chevrolet Silverado.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Blake Lothian

Primary Partner(s): GGT Energy Solutions

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 40th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: For the second short track of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Blake Lothian to the team aboard the team’s No. 20 GGT Energy Solutions Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

About Blake: Blake Lothian is a 21-year-old race car driver hailing from Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Last year, he debuted in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. But Blake’s passion for all things fast started at a much younger age. He first jumped behind the wheel of a go-kart at age five. By age 10, he was karting competitively at F1 Boston, racking up multiple championships. At 15, he was competing and winning against adults in high-performance go-karting at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

There, he ran away with a regional New Hampshire Championship. That caught the eye of NASCAR, and at 17, he was invited to compete in a national competition for a spot on the prestigious NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development team.

After beating out hundreds of applicants, Lothian secured a spot on the team in 2019 and was the only driver to win a top-five Championship for the team in 2020 in Legends Racing at the Charlotte Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In 2021, at age 19, Blake stepped up to full-size stock car racing with Mike Darne Racing and, after only four stock car racing events, won a coveted victory at the famed Hickory Motor Speedway.

In 2022, Lothian made numerous podiums and scored top-five finishes in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Series.

Today, he continues to race Late-Model Stock cars, competing in the highly competitive CARS TOUR Series. He also looks forward to more starts this season in the nationally televised NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

All-Aboard!: For the sixth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, GGT Energy Solutions will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-lap race on Friday night.

Founded in 2015 and with over 275 years of combined business experience, GGT Energy Solutions provides common-sense energy-saving solutions built around an open-protocol, open-license integration framework that maximizes the capabilities of HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other energy consumption systems.

Whether it is excess energy usage from improper design, undefined operations and maintenance (O&M) programs, lack of temperature control, inadequate or inefficient lighting, a sub-par building envelope, GGT Energy Solutions helps organizations not only understand those issues but also develop a wide array of strategies to bring both problem resolution and sustainable, energy savings.

Blake Lothian Truck Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Long John Silver’s 200 will mark Lothian’s second Truck Series start at the 0.526-mile short track.

In his previous Martinsville effort, Lothian finished a track-best 28th after starting 30th in the 2023 edition of the Long John Silver’s 200 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Blake Lothian Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Massey has two career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 28th place finish at Martinsville Speedway after starting 30th in the Long John Silver’s 200 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 31.5.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Blake Lothian, please visit blakelothianracing.com, like him on Facebook (Blake Lothian Motorsports), and follow him on Instagram (@Blake_Lothian) and X |Twitter (@Blake_Lothian).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Blake Lothian Pre-Race Quote:

On Martinsville Speedway: “Martinsville holds a special place in my heart because I made my Truck Series debut there in 2022. I’ve been working really hard to return to the Truck Series, and it’s only fitting that my first race back is at Martinsville.

“I’m grateful to GGT Energy Solutions, the Wings and Wheels Foundation, Snow Belt MGMT and Young’s Motorsports for their support. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to get started this weekend!”

Race Information:

The Long John Silver’s 200 (200 laps | 105.2 miles) is the sixth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Fri. April 5, 2023, from 3:05 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at 3:40 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | DUDE Wipes 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 18th

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 21st

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Friday night’s DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the seventh of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco. Return to serve as the anchor partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 250-lap race on Saturday night.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Martinsville Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s DUDE Wipes 250 will mark Honeyman’s second Xfinity Series start at the 0.526-mile paperclip short track.

In his third career Xfinity Series race, Honeyman finished 25th after starting 30th in the No. 45 Eighth Order Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing in the 2023 Call 811 Before You Dig 250.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Martinsville, Honeyman has 14 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th place finish at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway after starting 24th in the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 for Young’s Motorsports in March 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 23.1.

Richmond (Va.) Raceway | ToyotaCare 250 Race Recap: Honeyman continued to impress during his NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie campaign with Young’s Motorsports in the series’ most recent race at the Richmond Raceway.

Starting his No. 42 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Chevrolet from the 25th position, Honeyman was able to march forward throughout the 250-lap race and capitalized on track position during Stage 3 to capture another solid 20th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday night, he will be crew chief in his 104th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 103 races, he has three top-five and 11 top-10 finishes.

The season’s seventh race will be his fourth tango in the Old Dominion as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Martinsville Speedway.

However, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has 30 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the famed short track.

The organization posted a team-best ninth-place finish at the track on March 26, 2018, with NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill at the wheel in the 2018 Alpha Energy Solutions 250.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the Mooresville, N.C. – based organization has logged six starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.8 and an average finish of 20.0.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Martinsville Speedway: “I’m excited to be racing close to home this weekend. After two back-to-back 20th-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and Richmond.

“I’m excited in hopes to finish inside the top 20 again with my Young’s Motorsports crew on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway.”

Race Information:

The DUDE Wipes 250 (250 laps | 131.5 miles) is the seventh of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., April 5, 2024, from 5:05 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:40 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., April 6, 2024, shortly after 7:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.