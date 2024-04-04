Search
Weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway

By Angela Campbell
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR heads to Martinsville Speedway this weekend as all three series are set to compete. Kyle Larson is the defending Cup Series race winner at the 0.526-mile track.

It will be a special event for Hendrick Motorsports as the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary at Martinsville. Since their inception in 1984, they have won 304 points-paying races and 14 championships, making them the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Rick Hendrick will be the honorary pace car driver for the Cup Series race. Geoff Bodine, who recorded Hendrick Motorsports’ first Cup Series win in 1984 and nine-time Martinsville winner Jeff Gordon will be the Grand Marshals of the race. Team drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson will have special ruby red paint schemes as part of the celebration.

The Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash program begins this weekend at Martinsville. The field was set after last week’s race at Richmond Raceway with Aric Almirola, Parker Kligerman, Jesse Love and Chandler Smith eligible to compete for a $100,000 bonus.

There have been 13 Xfinity Series drivers who have won at Martinsville. John H. Nemechek, who currently drives in the Cup Series, won the spring Xfinity Series race at Martinsville last year. JR Motorsports driver, Justin Allgaier, won the 2023 fall race.

The Craftsman Truck Series has a similar diverse history. There have been five unique race and pole winners this season in the first five Craftsman Truck Series races. And, to add to the intrigue, there have been 10 different winning drivers in the last 10 races at Martinsville. Two previous winners are entered in Friday night’s event – Grant Enfinger and Corey Heim.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, April 5
3:05 p.m.: Truck Series Practice (Timed) Groups 1 and 2, 15 minutes each – FS1
3:40 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Impound) All Entries, Single Vehicle, 2 Laps – FS1
5:05: p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (Timed) Groups 1 and 2, 15 minutes each – FS1
5:40: p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) All Entries, Single Vehicle, 2 Laps – FS1
6:30 p.m.: Truck Series Race Coverage on FS1
7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 105.2 miles (200 Laps) Stages end on Lap 50, Lap 100, Race ends on Lap 200
Purse: $746,572

Saturday, April 6
4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Timed) Groups A and B, 20 Minutes each – FS2/MRN/SiriusXM
5:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) Groups A & B, Single Vehicle, 2 Laps/2 Rounds – FS2/MRN/SiriusXM

7 p.m.: Xfinity Series Race Coverage on FS1
7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250
Radio: MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 131.5 miles (250 Laps)
Stages end on Lap 60, Lap 120, Race ends on Lap 250
The Purse: $1,507,074

Sunday, April 7
2 p.m.: Cup Series Race Coverage on FS1
3 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out 400
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 210.4 miles (400 Laps)
Stages end on Lap 80, Lap 180, Race ends on Lap 400
The Purse: $7,669,028

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
