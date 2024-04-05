Turn 3 Motorsport Returns to NOLA Motorsports Park for Tripleheader Race Event

New Orleans, La. (April 5, 2024) – Turn 3 Motorsport is set for the first tripleheader race event of the season this weekend on the 2.74-mile, 13-turn road course of NOLA Motorsports Park. At last month’s official Spring Training on the Louisiana circuit, it was Australian driver Lochie Hughes who claimed the fastest overall time for the team, setting the bar going into Rounds 3/4/5 of the 2024 USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Continental Tire.

44 Lochie Hughes // USF Pro 2000

The McGinley Group / Private Wealth Planning

“I’m excited to get going at NOLA this weekend for our first tripleheader race weekend of the season,” said Hughes. “We were quick here at Spring Training last month ending up with the fastest overall time, so hopefully we can keep that momentum going and get some good results here in Louisiana.”

3 Danny Dyszelski // USF Pro 2000

Vera Guitars / Formula Imports / Charlotte Mechanical

“I’m very excited to go to NOLA Motorsports Park with Turn 3 Motorsport,” said Dyszelski. “I had a strong weekend in St. Petersburg, so I hope to continue the good form that I had there and have a great weekend here in NOLA.”

68 Ethan Ho // USF Pro 2000

Fubon Bank / Triple S / KRC / Molecule / JiuZhou

“The last round at St. Petersburg was a disappointing end to my first USF Pro 2000 race weekend,” said Ho. “I feel we were continually improving and on track to place higher in the second race. It’s important to not get hung up on things that were out of our control and focus all our efforts for Rounds 3/4/5 in NOLA this week. We know we can be fast at NOLA, now it’s time to show we can race.”

33 Tyke Durst // USF Pro 2000

FHI / Relay Payments / Drive Toward a Cure

“I’m super excited to get back in the car after a bit of a break,” said Durst. “We have had a lot of track time here at NOLA, so I’m looking to learn as much as possible and keep my head down. St. Petersburg didn’t go to plan for us in the #33 car, so we’re looking to learn and get better here in New Orleans.”

2 Adam Fitzgerald // USF Pro 2000

Galway Hooker

“NOLA was a strong track for us as a team when we were here for Spring Training last month, so I’m looking to put good points on the board this weekend,” said Fitzgerald. “I’ll do my best to start strong in practice tomorrow and carry that over to qualifying and the races.”

Turn 3 Motorsport will go into NOLA as the championship leaders in both the driver and team standings and will be looking to maintain that lead at the end of the eventful weekend.

All three levels of the USF Pro Championships will be on track this weekend for the Continental Tire Grand Prix of Louisiana beginning with pre-event testing and official Practice sessions today. Saturday will host two qualifying sessions along with the first of three races with Sunday running the final two races of the weekend.

Live video coverage will be available on the USF Pro Championships app and YouTube channels throughout the weekend.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.

In 2022, T3M showed its strength and teamwork by achieving a podium, win, and/or pole at 7 of the 9 events on the Road to Indy calendar with rookie drivers Josh Green, Jonathan Browne, and Christian Weir each earning the aforementioned results across two different series (USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000).

In 2023, T3M tied for the most amount of wins in the USF Pro 2000 season with drivers Michael d’Orlando and Christian Brooks earning a total of five wins for the team. The team also earned seven pole positions, the most of any other team, and finished second overall in the Team Championship.