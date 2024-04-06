Bayley Currey – Long John Silver’s 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 41 Sparco Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Bayley Currey: Twitter: @BayleyCurrey | Instagram: @bayleycurrey05 | Facebook: /bayleycurrey05 | Web: www.bcurrey.com/

Start: 15th | Finish: 17th | Driver Point Standings: 14th

Bayley Currey on Friday’s Race at Martinsville Speedway: “The team at Niece brought me a solid truck,” said Currey. “It was hard to pass, but I do think we were a lot faster than other trucks; we just could not get by them. I felt like we made good strategy decisions and were running towards the top-10 there towards the end, and unfortunately got into a little bit of a scuffle on the backstretch and that set us back. I’m really thankful to have Sparco on board with us this week and am looking forward to Texas with the team.”

Race Recap: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 Sparco team practiced inside the top-15 on Friday afternoon, before qualifying in the 15th-position. Currey ran a clean race and stayed out of trouble for much of the night. As the laps wound down, Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet sustained some damage as he tried to avoid an accident in front of him. Currey and the No. 41 team would be credited with a 17th-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Sparco:

Since 1977 Sparco S.p.A. has developed and produced equipment for the racing environment. Sparco has more than 300 partner teams throughout the world in various motorsport competitions including, F1, Indy, WRC, NASCAR, Dakar and many others.

Since 2000, The Sparco Group has diversified its activities, entering the carbon fiber automotive components’ industry for super sports car and luxury car manufacturers. In addition, Sparco has expanded its business to the gaming-simulation racing industry as well as the safety clothing industry (safety footwear and workwear).

Sparco is headquartered in Volpiano, Italy, and has more than 1,000 employees that operate in eight production plants (four in Italy, three in Tunisia and one in the USA).