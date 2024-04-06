Kaden Honeycutt – Long John Silver’s 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 45 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt (Aledo, Texas) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 17th | Finish: 9th | Owner Point Standings: 10th

Kaden Honeycutt on Friday’s Race at Martinsville Speedway: “Ninth-place tonight in our No. 45 Chevy Accessories Silverado, in a wild, chaotic race. Our truck was great all night scoring stage points in both stages. Then, making our way through the field, I made a mistake on the 43 after I saw it and spun. Thank you, Niece Motorsports, for a fast truck.”

Race Recap: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team showed speed in Friday afternoon’s lone practice session, putting up the 10th quickest lap of the session. Honeycutt qualified 17th in the No. 45 Chevy Accessories Silverado for his third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start of the season. Although passing at the Virginia short track was tough, Honeycutt worked his way through traffic, earning stage points in both stage one and stage two. Late in the race, Honeycutt was involved in a spin, which left him mired in the pack. Honeycutt worked his way through the field again, ending the night in ninth-place.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.