Matt Mills – Long John Silver’s 200 Race Recap

Team: No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Matt Mills (New Philadelphia, Ohio) | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Start: 25th | Finish: 29th | Driver Point Standings: 28th

Race Recap: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team showed speed in practice, posting the seventh quickest lap. Qualifying left the team with a 25th-place starting spot for Friday night’s race at the track known as the ‘paper clip’. In his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at the Virginia short track, Mills ran a solid race for much of the night. Unfortunately, Mills was collected in a late race accident that left the No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet with excessive damage. Mills ended the day with a 29th-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About J.F. Electric

J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra:

Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.