Kris Wright NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes: Texas Motor Speedway

KRIS WRIGHT

No. 1 America’s Auto Auction / Esmark Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series News and Notes

Event: SpeedyCash.com 250

Date: Friday, April 12

Venue: Texas Motor Speedway

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Track Description: 1.5 mile(s)

Race: 167 laps / 250.5 miles

New Opportunities… On March 29, TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced that Kris Wright will return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) for two events, driving the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to compete at Texas Motor Speedway, followed by a return three months later for the CRC Brakleen 175 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway on July 12.

The Great American Speedway Statistics … This weekend marks Kris Wright’s fourth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at Texas Motor Speedway. Wright made his series track debut at the speedway in ‘No Limits, Texas’, on June 12, 2021.

Speedway Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s 25th speedway start (tracks 1 to 2 miles in length) in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Pittsburgh, Pa.-native also has five combined starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a speedway and four in the ARCA Menards Series, respectively.

KRIS WRIGHT STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Kris Wright, driver of the No. 1 America’s Auto Auction / Esmark Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage

On the Texas Motor Speedway:

“I’m very excited and feel fortunate to have the opportunity to drive for one of the top-tier NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams, paired with Toyota Racing. I’m looking forward to hitting the track with TRICON and seeing what we can accomplish together.”

“I’m thrilled to be back in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with Toyota Racing and TRICON Garage at the Texas Motor Speedway! Texas has always been one of my favorite tracks due to the technicality of the banking and the management of the traction compound. I can’t thank Toyota, TRICON, FNB, America’s Auto Auction, and Esmark enough for making this possible!”

Kris Wright on Social Media … To keep up with the latest news, information, and exclusive content, visit KrisWrightMotorsports.com or connect with Kris Wright on Facebook (/KrisWrightRacing), Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR), or Instagram (@krisonnascar).

TRICON Garage’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History at the Texas Motor Speedway … TRICON Garage has made 21 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway. The team’s best finish at the track was third place, achieved twice, with drivers Tyler Ankrum in 2019 and Ryan Preece in 2022. The starts at the 1.5-mile oval, known for its high banking and dogleg frontstretch, have given TRICON Garage an average starting position of 13.9 and an average finish of 18.6.



TRICON Garage’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series History … Since joining the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2018, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based organization has made 395 starts with 43 drivers, delivering solid performances that include eight victories, 57 top-five finishes, and 121 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 15.9 and an average finishing position of 16.9.

TRICON GARAGE STATISTICS

Catch the Action … The SpeedyCash.com 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway will be broadcast on FS1 on Friday, April 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8:00 p.m. ET.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is Toyota Racing Development’s flagship NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization fielding five fulltime Toyota Tundra TRD Pros. Under ownership by former NASCAR driver David Gilliland, businessman Johnny Gray and industry veteran Kevin Ray, TRICON is actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, North Carolina.