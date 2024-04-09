SCHLUTER®-SYSTEMS RETURNS TO SPIRE MOTORSPORTS

LaJoie to Showcase Schluter Livery in Four NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2024

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 9, 2024) – Schluter®-Systems, a key partner for Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) efforts over the last several seasons, will return to the primary position on the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for four races in 2024, beginning with this weekend’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In addition to this weekend’s 267-lap contest at the mile-and-a-half Fort Worth oval, Schluter Systems will also be showcased aboard LaJoie’s Chevy Camaro at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (June 23), Charlotte Motor Speedway (10/13) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (10/27).

“As we mark our eighth year with Corey Lajoie, the journey continues to be an exhilarating ride,” said Dee DeGooyer, Chief Sales Officer, Schluter Systems, N.A. “We have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of Corey’s success and are grateful for the culture at Spire Motorsports that’s provided such an exceptional experience for our customer base. Our partnership and the synergy of our brands exemplifies collaboration and teamwork and we look forward to accelerating our shared success on and off the track again this year.”

LaJoie continues to be a Cup Series mainstay, logging 244 starts over eight seasons in NASCAR’s premier series. His resume includes four top-five five and nine top-10 finishes, including a fourth-place finish in the 2024 Daytona 500.

In eight NCS events in 2024, LaJoie has logged one top-five and two top-15 finishes. The Concord, N.C. racer has 10 previous NCS starts at Texas Motor Speedway and earned a venue-best 14th-place finish in September 2022.

“I’m ready to jump into the No. 7 Schluter Systems Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway with our new 2024 scheme,” said LaJoie. “It’s been a blessing to have the orange gang as a part of my career in the Cup Series for eight years. We both have experienced tremendous growth the better part of this decade on the track and off. I’m thankful to have them onboard for another year.”

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 from Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, April 14, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The ninth of 36 races on the 2024 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. NASCAR RaceDay’s pre-race coverage on FS1 will take the green flag at 2 p.m. EDT.

About Schluter®-Systems …

Schluter Systems provides innovative, easy to use installation systems to support the durability, integrity and design of tile installations. With over 8,000 products within its growing portfolio, Schluter Systems is continuously improving the landscape of the tile industry. Their educational workshops and intuitive approach to product design supports Schluter’s position as an industry leader in quality and service. Schluter Systems services North America with multiple Training, Distribution and Manufacturing facilities in Plattsburgh, NY, Montreal, QC, Reno, NV, and Fort Worth, TX. For more information, visit www.schluter.com.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2024, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, respectively. The team will also field the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. An all-star driver lineup will rotate throughout the 2024 season in the No. 7 Chevy. Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 71 entry and Chase Purdy rounds out the team’s fleet of Chevrolets in the No. 77.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on March 1, 2024, when Rajah Caruth took the checkered flag in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.