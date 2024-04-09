Tohatsu to Help Spencer Boyd Feel the Wind with Sponsorship at Texas

Mooresville, NC (April 9, 2023) – Spencer Boyd and Freedom Racing Enterprises announced today that Tohatsu Corporation will be the primary sponsor for the team’s No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races at Texas Motor Speedway on April 12, 2024. This will be Tohatsu Corporation’s first time on the hood of a NASCAR vehicle promoting their award-winning outboard motors.

Spencer Boyd, co-owner of Freedom Racing Enterprises expounded on the partnership, “We have some very exciting things planned with Tohatsu, but I can’t reveal them all just yet. What I can say is that my BFT200D sure does purr like a kitten when gliding across Lake Norman and allows me to get to my favorite fishing holes quickly. It’s a pleasure to work with such professionals and can’t wait to race in their backyard this week.”

Tohatsu America Corporation is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

“We’ve had a great kickoff to our partnership already this year,” noted Vice President Kuniharu Maki. “After the partnership launch at COTA and now with our very own paint scheme at Texas Motor Speedway, we are excited to incorporate our brand with one of the most enthusiastic fan bases. We strive to produce the best outboard motors, and it’s all thanks to our dedicated employees and our 100+ years of history.”

Tohatsu recently announced a partnership with Ilmor, the supplier of the NT1 engine for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. This strategic collaboration marks a historic partnership between two industry leaders, combining the rich heritage of Tohatsu’s expertise in marine outboard propulsion and Ilmor’s cutting-edge engineering prowess.

Boyd talked more about the connection, “I think it is so awesome that they (Ilmor and Tohatsu) have aligned. You’ve got two very trusted engine manufacturers collaborating to do transformative things together. That’s how great teams are made and that’s how great fishing happens. Let’s be honest though, my race truck engine would scare fish as well as most others on the lake so I’m glad they didn’t take my advice!”

The SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway marks NASCAR’s second trip to the Lone Star State in the past four weeks. You can catch all the action on FS1 Friday, April 12 at 8:30pm ET.

About Tohatsu

Tohatsu is Japan’s oldest outboard manufacturer, producing reliable outboard motors since 1956. Recently celebrating 100 years of history, Tohatsu innovations have made waves that change the world. We are uncompromising in our pursuit of high quality outboard motors and the promise to deliver an inspirational engine experience. See it. Hear it. Feel the Wind.